The Kentucky Gentlemen Unveil  ‘The Rhinestone Revolution Tour’

The Kentucky Gentlemen will head out on their first major club tour this fall. The twin-brother duo announced The Rhinestone Revolution Tour, a run of shows named after their debut album released this summer.

The tour begins September 3 at Eddie’s Attic in Atlanta and will visit eight cities before ending November 23 at Joe’s Pub in New York. Stops include The Burl in Lexington, Judson & Moore in Chicago, The Ark in Ann Arbor, and Chief’s on Broadway in Nashville.

Brandon and Derek Campbell, the brothers who make up The Kentucky Gentlemen, released a joint statement about the upcoming shows.

“We’re beyond appreciative of the love we’ve received from this album, and we’re so excited to take this music and the Rhinestone Revolution Experience on the road,” they said. “There’s nothing like seeing these songs bring people together.”

Before the official start of the tour, the duo will play the Summersounds Concert Series in Greensburg, Pennsylvania on August 29. Additional dates include McKinney, Texas on October 18 and Charlottesville, Virginia on November 21.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official Kentucky Gentlemen website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

“The Rhinestone Revolution Tour” Tour Dates

Aug. 29 – Greensburg, PA, Summersounds Concert Series

Sept. 3 – Atlanta, GA, Eddie’s Attic

Oct. 7 – Lexington, KY, The Burl

Oct. 8 – Chicago, IL, Judson & Moore

Oct. 9 – Ann Arbor, MI, The Ark

Oct. 18 – McKinney, TX, Rooted in Rhythm

Nov. 12 – Nashville, TN, Chief’s on Broadway

Nov. 21 – Charlottesville, VA, The Front Porch

Nov. 23 – New York, NY, Joe’s Pub



