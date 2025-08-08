Tomorrowland TikTok Livestream Attracted Over 74M Viewers, Breaks Records

This year’s Tomorrowland Festival in Belgium attracted 400,000 fans, and those who missed out on the event in-person were still able to catch a livestream on TikTok, amounting to millions of viewers.

TikTok revealed that 74 million unique visitors tuned-in to livestreams from the festival, which ran the last two weekends in July. The feat was made possible via a year-long partnership announced earlier this year; the partnership promised livestreams, behind-the-scenes content, artist collaborations, and “interactive fan experiences.”

“Electronic Music is one of the most popular genres on TikTok, where views of posts using electronic music as a soundtrack, including techno and house, outgrew those tagged for indie and alternative for the first time in 2024,” TikTok said.

Alongside viewers, Tomorrowland’s TikTok account gained two million followers since early July. TikTok global head of music partnership development Michael Kümmerle added in a statement that the “holistic global partnership has taken Tomorrowland on TikTok to a new level,” which makes Tomorrowland “one of the strongest music accounts on the platform,” which creates “incredible impact, engagement and value — both on off-platform — for the artists participating in and supporting this amazing campaign.”

This year’s festival did not entirely go-on without a hitch; a fire broke out at the festival two days before it opened during the first weekend, destroying the main stage. Following hours of long work, organizers revealed an alternative setup, allowing the festival to move forward. Additionally, a 35-year-old woman from Canada died after becoming “unwell on the festival grounds.”



