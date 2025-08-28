From the Track to the Big Screen: Formula 1’s 2025 Season Off to Historic Start

Formula 1 is only halfway through its 2025 season, but the sport has already made history both on and off the track.

Fans have packed grandstands around the globe, with more than 3.9 million attending the first 14 races — the highest midseason total ever. Eleven of those races sold out, including a record 500,000 at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix and 465,000 in Australia.

The action on track has been just as exciting, with four different drivers from three teams standing atop the podium. The wheel-to-wheel battles have helped fuel F1’s surging popularity, particularly in the United States and China, where live viewership and fan engagement continue to climb.

F1 also broke into Hollywood this summer with F1: The Movie, starring Brad Pitt and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. Since its release in June, the film has grossed more than $600 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing sports movie ever and drawing star-studded premieres in New York and London.

Social media buzz has kept pace with the sport’s growth. F1’s following has soared to more than 107 million, with highlight clips routinely topping millions of views. A fan-favorite moment came in Miami when drivers paraded the track in life-size LEGO cars — one of the season’s most-watched pieces of content.

With Zandvoort up next, the second half of the season promises more sold-out venues, intense title fights, and growing global fandom as Formula 1 continues its record-setting 75th anniversary campaign.