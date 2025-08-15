Trey Anastasio to Play Three Nights at Beacon Theatre in November

Trey Anastasio will perform three nights at New York City’s Beacon Theatre this fall, celebrating the fifth anniversary of his 2020 Beacon Jams residency.

The shows are scheduled for November 28 to 30. Each night will feature a different performance format. The lineup will include the Trey Anastasio Band and The Rescue Squad Strings, who joined Anastasio during the original Beacon Jams series in 2020.

The Beacon Jams residency in 2020 consisted of eight consecutive Friday night performances, streamed for free during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The shows featured music from across Anastasio’s career, including Phish, the Trey Anastasio Band, and solo material, along with orchestral arrangements performed with The Rescue Squad Strings.

The residency raised more than $1.2 million to help launch the Divided Sky Residential Recovery Program, which opened in November 2023.

General tickets are set to go on sale August 15 at 12 p.m. For more information and additional details, fans can visit Trey.com.