TripleMania XXXIII Breaks Viewership, Revenue Records in Mexico City

TripleMania XXXIII, the flagship event of Mexican lucha libre promotion AAA, set multiple records over the weekend, becoming the most-viewed and highest-grossing TripleMania in the company’s history.

The show, held Saturday at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, drew 19,691 fans — the largest attendance for a lucha libre event in Mexico this year — and set an all-time gate record for AAA. Organizers also reported the highest merchandise sales in the promotion’s history.

The event was streamed worldwide in both Spanish and English on WWE and AAA’s YouTube channels, drawing more than 4.3 million views in its first 24 hours. The broadcast peaked at 614,000 concurrent viewers, according to the promotion. On social media platform X, #TripleMania trended at No. 1 in both Mexico and the United States on Saturday, generating 208 million total views across AAA and WWE accounts.

The card featured multiple title matches, including El Hijo del Vikingo retaining the AAA Mega Championship against Dragon Lee, Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano. Pagano and Psycho Clown defeated Angel and Berto to capture the AAA Tag Team Championship, while El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. claimed the Latin American Championship with a win over El Mesias.

This year’s event was the first TripleMania since WWE’s acquisition of AAA, a deal made in partnership with Mexico-based sports and entertainment holding company Fillip.