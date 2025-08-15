Two-Day Combo Tickets for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas Head on Sale This September

WrestleMania will return to Las Vegas for the second straight year in 2026, with two-day combo tickets for WrestleMania 42 set to go on sale Sept. 24.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium, WWE and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced. Tickets will be available starting at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT through Ticketmaster.

Fans can register for early pre-sale access at WWE.com. Priority Pass packages through On Location will also be offered, including premium seating, hospitality events with WWE Superstars, and exclusive photo opportunities. Deposits for those packages are now being accepted.

The announcement follows a record-breaking WrestleMania 41 earlier this year at Allegiant Stadium, which drew more than 130,000 fans over two nights, marking one of the highest cumulative attendances in WWE history. Allegiant Stadium, home to the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, seats approximately 65,000 for football and can expand to more than 70,000 for major entertainment events.

WrestleMania 42 will mark the third time Las Vegas has hosted WWE’s biggest annual event, following shows in 1993 and 2025.