University of Florida Announces First College Facial Recognition Entry Program

The University of Florida Athletic Association (UAA) has introduced Express Entry powered by Wicket, making Florida the first college in the nation to offer stadium access through facial authentication.

Express Entry allows Gator fans to bypass ticket lines and enter home games with a quick facial scan instead of showing a ticket or phone. Enrollment is free, takes less than a minute, and only requires a selfie.

Once registered, the service covers all home football tickets on the account, allowing guests to enter alongside the account holder through designated lanes without separate registration.

Dedicated Express Entry lanes will be located at Gates 1, 4, 7, 8, 12, and 16 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and at select other UF Athletics venues. The program is voluntary and available to fans 18 and older with a valid Ticketmaster account.

“We’re always looking for innovative ways to improve the game-day experience,” Scott Stricklin, Athletic Director, said in a press release. “With Express Entry, we’re giving fans a faster, streamlined way to get into the stadium so they can spend less time in line and more time cheering on the Gators.”

The technology is powered by Wicket, which securely handles all biometric data and does not share or sell information to third parties. A two-game pilot program in 2024 saw reduced wait times and strong fan participation, prompting an expansion for the 2025 season.

“We are excited to see the University of Florida streamlining ticketing with Wicket facial authentication.,” Alastair Partington, CEO of Wicket shared in a statement. “This is a perfect fit for facial ticketing, allowing students and ardent Gator supporters to get into The Swamp faster and more easily to cheer on their Gators.”