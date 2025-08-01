Visa Launches Exclusive Ticket Presale for FIFA World Cup 2026

Visa is giving soccer fans an early opportunity to secure seats at the FIFA World Cup 2026, launching an exclusive presale for its cardholders ahead of the general ticket release.

The “Visa Presale Draw,” announced this week at a reception in Washington, D.C., marks the start of ticketing access for the largest FIFA World Cup in history. Visa, FIFA’s Official Payment Technology Partner, is offering early access to fans with Visa Credit, Debit, or prepaid cards, who can apply for the draw from September 10–19.

Fans must have a FIFA ID to enter the draw, which will randomly select entrants and notify winners via email beginning September 30. Those selected will receive a specific purchase window in October, during which tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Visa will be the exclusive payment method during this presale period.

“The Visa Presale Draw offers exclusive early access to enter the draw for tickets, creating an incredible opportunity for some lucky fans to secure their place at this historic event,” said Kim Lawrence, Visa’s Regional President for North America.

Visa executives highlighted the significance of the 2026 tournament, which will span the United States, Mexico, and Canada, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches across 16 host cities. Eduardo Coello, Visa’s Regional President for Latin America and the Caribbean, called the draw “an unprecedented moment for Visa,” emphasizing the company’s focus on delivering safe, seamless payment experiences and enhancing fan access.

FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai also encouraged fans to mark their calendars. “A ticket to the FIFA World Cup™ isn’t just a ticket—it’s a gateway to the most inclusive and spectacular tournament in our history,” he said.

In addition to fan engagement, Visa says it is working to prepare local communities and small businesses to benefit from the economic surge the tournament is expected to bring. The company plans to share insights and resources to help local vendors—from food stalls in Mexico City to shops in Kansas City and Vancouver—capitalize on increased tourism.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first to be hosted jointly by three countries and is expected to draw record-breaking attendance. For fans interested in applying for the Visa Presale Draw, more information is available at FIFA.com/tickets.