WWE Clash in Paris to Stream Live in Theaters Nationwide via Fandango

WWE is taking its global push to a new stage this summer with the first-ever Clash in Paris — and fans across the U.S. won’t have to book a flight to experience the action live. The event will be broadcast in movie theaters nationwide through Fandango on Sunday, August 31, beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

The Paris debut marks the first time WWE has staged a Premium Live Event in France. In recent years, WWE has brought major shows to stadiums in London, Cardiff, Montreal, Berlin, and Riyadh.

A Card Headlined by Cena vs. Logan Paul

At the top of the lineup is a clash between two of WWE’s most high-profile figures: 17-time world champion John Cena and social media star-turned-WWE United States Champion Logan Paul. Cena, one of the most decorated performers in WWE history, returned to the ring earlier this year, while Paul has built a reputation as both a polarizing figure and a surprisingly strong in-ring competitor since debuting in 2021.

The event will also feature a World Heavyweight Championship four-way match, with Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, CM Punk, and LA Knight battling for the title. Rollins, who was forced to vacate the championship earlier this year due to injury, seeks redemption, while Uso, Punk, and Knight each bring their own fan-favorite storylines into the mix. Additional matches are expected to be added as the event approaches.

The move to Paris reflects WWE’s ongoing strategy under the TKO Group Holdings banner to make its biggest events truly international. The company’s return to London for Money in the Bank in 2023 sold out The O2 Arena, while Clash at the Castle in Cardiff in 2022 drew more than 62,000 fans. This year alone has seen Premium Live Events announced for Berlin and Australia, as WWE positions itself as a global touring powerhouse akin to major sports leagues.

For U.S. fans, theatrical broadcasts offer a communal way to experience WWE programming that typically streams via Peacock domestically. Previous events shown in theaters — including WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam — have drawn fans looking for the energy of a live crowd without leaving town.

“Bringing Clash in Paris to theaters gives fans across the country the chance to be part of the excitement in real time,” a Fandango spokesperson said in a press release.

A Charitable Tie-In Through Fandango

In addition to the live broadcast, Fandango is highlighting its new Round-Up feature during ticket purchases. Moviegoers can round up their total to the nearest dollar, with the balance donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The program supports youth empowerment initiatives while enhancing moviegoing experiences for club members nationwide.

Tickets Available Now

Tickets for the WWE Clash in Paris theatrical event are on sale now at Fandango. The live screening begins Sunday, August 31 at 2 p.m. ET, with participating theaters across the country offering fans a chance to see WWE history made on the big screen.

With WWE continuing to expand its international presence, Clash in Paris is set to be another milestone for the company — and for fans, whether they’re in the arena at Accor Arena in France or watching from the comfort of a local theater.