WWE’s Worlds Collide Returning in September with Las Vegas Event

WWE is bringing back its Worlds Collide showcase this fall, with the next installment set for Friday, September 12 at The Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, August 22 at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) through UNLVtickets.com. A presale will be available beginning Thursday, August 21 at the same time.

Get ready for WORLDS COLLIDE! 🗓️ SEPT 12, 2025

📍 LAS VEGAS pic.twitter.com/1ElQGcBT6k — WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2025

The crossover event will once again bring together WWE talent and stars from Mexico’s lucha libre promotion AAA. WWE acquired AAA earlier this year in partnership with Mexico-based sports and entertainment group Fillip, expanding its international footprint in the wrestling world.

| READ: WWE Announces September Dates for RAW, SmackDown Events Across U.S. |

The most recent Worlds Collide was held in June at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, setting a milestone for the company’s live digital reach. That broadcast drew a record peak of more than 764,000 live concurrent viewers across WWE and WWE Español’s YouTube channels during the main event featuring El Hijo del Vikingo and Chad Gable.