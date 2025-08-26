Xavi Plots U.S. Headlining ‘X-Tour’

Latin music star Xavi has announced a string of new dates for his upcoming X-Tour, set to kick off this fall.

The X-Tour opens at Belico Fest in Phoenix before heading through arenas and theaters across Texas, California, and the East Coast. The run continues into January, closing with a night at the Pearl Concert Theater in Las Vegas on January 30.

PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Xavi X-Tour in the U.S. with no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. The presale for select shows runs from Tuesday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, Aug. 28 at 10 p.m. (local time). Visit MyAccess in the My Verizon app for more details. Learn more about Verizon Access here.

Additional presales will be available via Live Nation/Ticketmaster beginning Thursday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. local time. General ticket sales open Friday, Aug. 29. Full ticketing details can be found at xaviofficial.com. Fans can also find tickets through resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by eliminating service fees. Find them here: Xavi Tickets.

Xavi has quickly emerged as one of Latin music’s most exciting young voices, blending regional Mexican sounds with modern urban influences. He has garnered breakout success with hits like “La Diabla,” as well as his recent collaborations.

Find Xavi’s upcoming tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Shop Nov. 08 Belico Fest @ Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds – Phoenix, AZ Tickets Nov. 20 El Paso County Coliseum – El Paso, TX Tickets Nov. 22 Gallagher Square at Petco Park – San Diego, CA Tickets Nov. 26 YouTube Theater – Inglewood, CA Tickets Nov. 28 Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL Tickets Nov. 29 Murat Theater at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN Tickets Dec. 02 Smart Financial Centre – Sugar Land, TX Tickets Dec. 03 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX Tickets Dec. 05 Payne Arena – Hidalgo, TX Tickets Dec. 06 Freeman Coliseum – San Antonio, TX Tickets Dec. 10 Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA Tickets Dec. 12 United Palace – New York, NY Tickets Dec. 14 EagleBank Arena – Fairfax, VA Tickets Jan. 14 San Jose Civic – San Jose, CA Tickets Jan. 16 Delta Center – Salt Lake City, UT Tickets Jan. 18 Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO Tickets Jan. 22 Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA Tickets Jan. 24 Hard Rock Live – Wheatland, CA Tickets Jan. 30 Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort – Las Vegas, NV Tickets

