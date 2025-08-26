Xavi Plots U.S. Headlining ‘X-Tour’

Latin music star Xavi has announced a string of new dates for his upcoming X-Tour, set to kick off this fall.

The X-Tour opens at Belico Fest in Phoenix before heading through arenas and theaters across Texas, California, and the East Coast. The run continues into January, closing with a night at the Pearl Concert Theater in Las Vegas on January 30.

PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Xavi X-Tour in the U.S. with no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. The presale for select shows runs from Tuesday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, Aug. 28 at 10 p.m. (local time). Visit MyAccess in the My Verizon app for more details. Learn more about Verizon Access here.

Additional presales will be available via Live Nation/Ticketmaster beginning Thursday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. local time. General ticket sales open Friday, Aug. 29. Full ticketing details can be found at xaviofficial.com. Fans can also find tickets through resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by eliminating service fees. Find them here: Xavi Tickets.

Xavi has quickly emerged as one of Latin music’s most exciting young voices, blending regional Mexican sounds with modern urban influences. He has garnered breakout success with hits like “La Diabla,” as well as his recent collaborations.

Find Xavi’s upcoming tour dates below:

Xavi X-Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
Nov. 08Belico Fest @ Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds – Phoenix, AZTickets
Nov. 20El Paso County Coliseum – El Paso, TXTickets
Nov. 22Gallagher Square at Petco Park – San Diego, CATickets
Nov. 26YouTube Theater – Inglewood, CATickets
Nov. 28Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, ILTickets
Nov. 29Murat Theater at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, INTickets
Dec. 02Smart Financial Centre – Sugar Land, TXTickets
Dec. 03The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TXTickets
Dec. 05Payne Arena – Hidalgo, TXTickets
Dec. 06Freeman Coliseum – San Antonio, TXTickets
Dec. 10Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GATickets
Dec. 12United Palace – New York, NYTickets
Dec. 14EagleBank Arena – Fairfax, VATickets
Jan. 14San Jose Civic – San Jose, CATickets
Jan. 16Delta Center – Salt Lake City, UTTickets
Jan. 18Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, COTickets
Jan. 22Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WATickets
Jan. 24Hard Rock Live – Wheatland, CATickets
Jan. 30Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort – Las Vegas, NVTickets

