Xavi Plots U.S. Headlining ‘X-Tour’

Latin music star Xavi has announced a string of new dates for his upcoming X-Tour, set to kick off this fall.
The X-Tour opens at Belico Fest in Phoenix before heading through arenas and theaters across Texas, California, and the East Coast. The run continues into January, closing with a night at the Pearl Concert Theater in Las Vegas on January 30.
PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Xavi X-Tour in the U.S. with no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. The presale for select shows runs from Tuesday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, Aug. 28 at 10 p.m. (local time). Visit MyAccess in the My Verizon app for more details. Learn more about Verizon Access here.
Additional presales will be available via Live Nation/Ticketmaster beginning Thursday, Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. local time. General ticket sales open Friday, Aug. 29. Full ticketing details can be found at xaviofficial.com. Fans can also find tickets through resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by eliminating service fees. Find them here: Xavi Tickets.
Xavi has quickly emerged as one of Latin music’s most exciting young voices, blending regional Mexican sounds with modern urban influences. He has garnered breakout success with hits like “La Diabla,” as well as his recent collaborations.
Find Xavi’s upcoming tour dates below:
Xavi X-Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Shop
|Nov. 08
|Belico Fest @ Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds – Phoenix, AZ
|Tickets
|Nov. 20
|El Paso County Coliseum – El Paso, TX
|Tickets
|Nov. 22
|Gallagher Square at Petco Park – San Diego, CA
|Tickets
|Nov. 26
|YouTube Theater – Inglewood, CA
|Tickets
|Nov. 28
|Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL
|Tickets
|Nov. 29
|Murat Theater at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN
|Tickets
|Dec. 02
|Smart Financial Centre – Sugar Land, TX
|Tickets
|Dec. 03
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX
|Tickets
|Dec. 05
|Payne Arena – Hidalgo, TX
|Tickets
|Dec. 06
|Freeman Coliseum – San Antonio, TX
|Tickets
|Dec. 10
|Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA
|Tickets
|Dec. 12
|United Palace – New York, NY
|Tickets
|Dec. 14
|EagleBank Arena – Fairfax, VA
|Tickets
|Jan. 14
|San Jose Civic – San Jose, CA
|Tickets
|Jan. 16
|Delta Center – Salt Lake City, UT
|Tickets
|Jan. 18
|Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO
|Tickets
|Jan. 22
|Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA
|Tickets
|Jan. 24
|Hard Rock Live – Wheatland, CA
|Tickets
|Jan. 30
|Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort – Las Vegas, NV
|Tickets
Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.