3Quency, Soulidified Unveil ‘Bandemonium Tour’

3Quency and Soulidified, two of the breakout groups from the competition series “Building The Band,” will head out on the Bandemonium Tour this fall.

The Bandemonium Tour 2025 begins October 30 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. From there, the bands are scheduled to make stops in cities such as Baltimore, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, Denver, San Diego and Los Angeles before wrapping up on November 28 in Las Vegas at House of Blues – Las Vegas.

Tickets for the Bandemonium Tour will be available through several presales before the general public onsale. Citi cardmembers will have early access beginning Wednesday, September 10 at 10 a.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. That presale continues until Thursday, September 11 at 10 p.m. local time.

Additional presales will follow. The general on sale begins Friday, September 12 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

| READ: ‘Building the Band’s’ Siren Society Plots First-Ever Live Shows in LA, NYC |

The tour announcement marks the first time 3Quency and Soulidified will tour nationally. Both acts gained wide visibility during the season of “Building The Band” that introduced 50 solo performers who were grouped into bands and competed for audience votes.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Thu, Oct 30 | Lake Buena Vista, FL | House of Blues – Lake Buena Vista

Sun, Nov 02 | Baltimore, MD | Baltimore Soundstage

Mon, Nov 03 | Boston, MA | The Paradise Rock Club

Tue, Nov 04 | Philadelphia, PA | Theatre of Living Arts

Wed, Nov 05 | New York, NY | Irving Plaza

Fri, Nov 07 | St. Louis, MO | Delmar Hall

Mon, Nov 10 | Atlanta, GA | Buckhead Theatre

Wed, Nov 12 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit

Fri, Nov 14 | Chicago, IL | House of Blues – Chicago

Sun, Nov 16 | Nashville, TN | Brooklyn Bowl*

Mon, Nov 17 | Kansas City, MO | Uptown Theater

Wed, Nov 19 | Denver, CO | Summit

Thu, Nov 20 | Salt Lake City, UT | The Depot

Sat, Nov 22 | San Diego, CA | The Observatory North Park

Mon, Nov 24 | Los Angeles, CA | The Belasco

Tue, Nov 25 | San Francisco, CA | The Fillmore

Wed, Nov 26 | Anaheim, CA | House of Blues – Anaheim



Fri, Nov 28 | Las Vegas, NV | House of Blues – Las Vegas