Accesso Names Mike Evenson as Chief Commercial Officer

Accesso Technology Group has appointed industry veteran Mike Evenson as its new chief commercial officer, expanding its executive team during a period of growth for the global ticketing and attractions technology provider.

Evenson, who previously spent more than two decades in leadership roles spanning technology, ticketing, and live events, will lead Accesso’s worldwide commercial strategy. His role will include overseeing sales, marketing, and business development while driving expansion into new markets.

Prior to joining Accesso, Evenson held a range of senior positions at AudienceView, including vice president of marketing and product management, vice president of strategy, and chief marketing officer. During his tenure, he was credited with unifying brand, product, and go-to-market strategy to support business transformation.

“As we enter our next phase of growth, Mike’s proven ability to identify new markets, build lasting partnerships, and optimize commercial operations makes him an outstanding addition to our executive team,” Accesso CEO Steve Brown said in a press release. “His leadership will be critical in aligning our commercial strategy to deliver an exceptional experience for our customers.”

Evenson joins shortly after the company announced Lee Cowie as its new chief operating officer, part of a broader effort to strengthen leadership as Accesso looks to scale globally.

“Taking on this role is an honor and I’m excited to lead our global commercial teams at such an exciting time in Accesso’s journey,” Evenson said. “This opportunity allows me to apply both my experience and passion for the live events and attractions industry with a company I’ve long admired.”

Accesso, which serves more than 1,100 venues worldwide, provides ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, and other technology tools for operators in the leisure, cultural, and attractions markets. The London-listed company has built its reputation on advancing guest experiences while helping venues streamline operations and boost revenue.