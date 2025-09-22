Adele, Miley Cyrus Lead Odds to Headline Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show

Adele | Photo by marcen27 from Glasgow, UK, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons \ Miley Cyrus | Photo by Raphael Pour-Hashemi, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

As the NFL season rolls along, speculation is already heating up over who will headline the Super Bowl 60 halftime show when the game returns to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 8, 2026.

Following last year’s set from rapper Kendrick Lamar, oddsmakers at Bookies.com have laid out predictions on which superstar might take the stage for one of the most-watched musical events of the year.

According to their hypothetical odds, Adele currently leads the pack at +650, giving her a 13.3% chance of being named the 2026 halftime performer. Despite her decorated career — which includes 16 Grammy Awards, 12 Brit Awards, and an Academy Award — Adele has never headlined a Super Bowl Halftime show.

Just behind her are Miley Cyrus (+700) and Sabrina Carpenter (+800). Cyrus is coming off the success of her 2025 album Something Beautiful, which debuted at No. 4 on U.S. charts, while Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend, released in August, shot to No. 1 worldwide and produced a Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper, “Manchild.”

Post Malone also ranks as a top contender at +800. His recent collaboration with country star Morgan Wallen, “I Ain’t Comin’ Back,” has kept him in the spotlight.

Other names in the mix include Oasis (+1250), fresh off their sold-out “Live ’25” reunion tour, and metal icons Metallica (+1250), who would appeal to rock fans and older demographics. Dua Lipa (+1500), Jay-Z (+1750), Ariana Grande (+1750), and Taylor Swift (+2000) also appear on the odds board.

Swift, who remains a constant in halftime show chatter, faces long odds this year as she prepares for the release of her new album The Life of a Showgirl and a likely tour in early 2026. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell openly invited Swift to perform at the event, noting during an interview on the Today show earlier this month that “we would always love to have Taylor play.”

“She is a special, special talent,” Goodell said. “And obviously, she would be welcome at any time.”

Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie asked Goodell if an appearance by Swift was “in the works.”

“I can’t tell you anything about that,” Goodell said regarding the rumors. “It’s a maybe.”

While nothing has been confirmed by the NFL, the halftime show has long been a centerpiece of the Super Bowl’s cultural draw, spotlighting global stars from Rihanna and The Weeknd to Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. With less than 18 months to go, fans and bettors alike will be watching closely to see who lands one of music’s most coveted gigs.