AEG, Tractor Beverage Ink Exclusive Deal to Bring Organic ‘Haymaker’ Tonics to Venues Nationwide

AEG and Tractor Beverage Company launched a partnership to bring Certified Organic craft beverages to music fans at live events

AEG is teaming with Tractor Beverage Company to introduce a new line of certified organic craft tonics to concertgoers across the country, marking the beverage brand’s first major music venue partnership.

The multiyear agreement, secured by AEG Global Partnerships, gives Tractor exclusive rights across key beverage categories at more than 50 AEG Presents venues nationwide. The rollout begins this fall with the debut of Haymaker, a sparkling tonic made with apple cider vinegar, ginger and citrus, at select venues in Los Angeles, Denver, and New York. A nationwide launch is planned for January.

Fans will first encounter the new drinks at AEG staples such as The Shrine Auditorium, The Fonda Theatre, and El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, Brooklyn Steel and Terminal 5 in New York, and Denver’s Mission Ballroom and Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. Handcrafted Haymaker cocktails will also be available, giving audiences both zero-proof and full cocktail options built around the low-sugar tonic.

“This partnership celebrates the deep connection between land, music, and community,” said Duke Stump, Chief Brand Officer at Tractor. “With AEG’s venues as our stage, every sip becomes part of a bigger moment – one that connects what’s grown in the soil to the joy of experiencing music side by side.”

Haymaker, inspired by a traditional farm tonic once used to power long days in the field, will come in four flavors: Dragon Berry, Apricot Peach, Citrus Ginger, and Passion Mango, each with five grams of sugar. Tractor emphasizes its beverages are certified organic, free of artificial ingredients, and suitable for use as both stand-alone refreshments and cocktail mixers.

The partnership also extends beyond the bar. Beginning in 2026, Tractor branding and promotions will appear across AXS, AEG’s global ticketing platform, including sweepstakes, branded content, and retail tie-ins.

“For our fans, choice matters,” said Holli Branam, Senior Vice President, AEG Global Partnerships. “Tractor brings a values-led approach to flavor that not only mirrors our own commitment to authentic experiences but also meets a clear and growing demand for innovative non-alcoholic options – without sacrificing the craft cocktail experience.”

Alongside the beverage program, the deal ties in with Tractor’s philanthropic initiatives, including its Farmhand Foundation and commitment to 1% for the Planet, supporting regenerative agriculture and farmer prosperity.

Andrew Klein, President of AEG Presents Global Partnerships, added: “Through this partnership, we’re creating new opportunities for Tractor to authentically connect with pop culture while continuing to deliver genuine value to our fans.”