Ariana Grande Expands 2026 ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ With Nine Additional Shows

Ariana Grande has expanded her 2026 “Eternal Sunshine Tour” by adding nine new dates.

The updated schedule begins with an additional show on June 10 at Oakland Arena in California. Other newly announced concerts include June 20 at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and June 27 at Moody Center in Austin.

Further additions include July 3 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, July 19 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, July 25 at TD Garden in Boston, July 31 at Bell Centre in Montreal and August 6 at United Center in Chicago.

The tour will launch on June 6 in Oakland before continuing through North America and Europe. It will conclude with five nights at The O2 in London, ending on August 23.

News of the added dates comes as fans continue to voice frustration over ticket availability. Presales, which opened Tuesday, September 9, were met with many buyers waiting in online queues for hours, with some cities seeing more than one million people trying to secure tickets. By the time they reached the sales page, fans found tickets had already sold out.

Grande’s 2026 run follows the success of her latest album, Eternal Sunshine, released earlier this year.

An updated list of tour dates can be found below:

June 6 — Oakland, Calif. — Oakland Arena

June 9 — Oakland, Calif. — Oakland Arena

June 10 — Oakland, Calif. — Oakland Arena (new date)

June 13 — Los Angeles — Crypto.com Arena

June 14 — Los Angeles — Crypto.com Arena

June 17 — Los Angeles — Kia Forum

June 19 — Los Angeles — Kia Forum

June 20 — Los Angeles — Kia Forum (new date)

June 24 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center

June 26 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center

June 27 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center (new date)

June 30 — Sunrise, Fla. — Amerant Bank Arena

July 2 — Sunrise, Fla. — Amerant Bank Arena

July 3 — Sunrise, Fla. — Amerant Bank Arena (new date)

July 6 — Atlanta — State Farm Arena

July 8 — Atlanta — State Farm Arena

July 9 — Atlanta — State Farm Arena (new date)

July 12 — Brooklyn, N.Y. — Barclays Center

July 13 — Brooklyn, N.Y. — Barclays Center

July 16 — Brooklyn, N.Y. — Barclays Center

July 18 — Brooklyn, N.Y. — Barclays Center

July 19 — Brooklyn, N.Y. — Barclays Center (new date)

July 22 — Boston — TD Garden

July 25 — Boston — TD Garden (new date)

July 28 — Montreal — Bell Centre

July 30 — Montreal — Bell Centre

July 31 — Montreal — Bell Centre (new date)

Aug. 3 — Chicago — United Center

Aug. 5 — Chicago — United Center

Aug. 6 — Chicago — United Center (new date)

Aug. 15 — London — The O2

Aug. 16 — London — The O2

Aug. 19 — London — The O2

Aug. 20 — London — The O2

Aug. 23 — London — The O2