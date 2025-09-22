Azerbaijan Grand Prix Secures Spot on F1 Calendar Through 2030

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will remain a fixture on the Formula 1 calendar through 2030 following a four-year contract extension announced this week.

First held in 2016, the Baku City Circuit has quickly earned a reputation as one of the sport’s most unpredictable tracks, producing seven different winners across eight editions. Only Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez has managed multiple victories on the six-kilometre street circuit, while Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and reigning race winner Oscar Piastri have each claimed one win.

Winding through Baku’s historic Icheri Sheher old town and along the Caspian Sea shoreline, the track combines tight corners — including one of the narrowest on the F1 calendar at the castle section — with long, high-speed straights that make overtaking a constant threat. The mix has led to dramatic moments, including Piastri’s duel with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc that decided last year’s race.

“There’s an incredible energy to the city of Baku and since our first Grand Prix here in 2016 Formula 1 has consistently received a warm and enthusiastic welcome,” Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said, announcing the deal. “The circuit is unique, with technical sections and long straights that run through the stunning shoreline and historic old town, delivering an eventful and entertaining race every year.”

Azerbaijan officials said the renewal aligns with the nation’s broader strategy of positioning itself as a host for global sporting events.

“The extension of our partnership with Formula 1 reflects the vision and direction of Azerbaijan’s leadership, ensuring that our country continues to stand as a global hub for major sporting events,” said Dr. Farid Gayibov, the country’s Minister of Youth and Sports. “Over the years, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has grown into one of the most anticipated races on the F1 calendar, showcasing not only thrilling on-track action but also the beauty, energy, and hospitality of our capital.”

The contract ensures that Formula 1 will continue racing on the streets of Baku through the end of the decade, extending a run that has delivered some of the sport’s most dramatic finishes in recent years.