‘Baby-sitters Club’ Musical in Development

Ann M. Martin’s famous series of novels “The Baby-sitters Club” has now inspired a stage production.

The musical adaptation of the book is scheduled to meet theater-goers in 2027, but an industry presentation regarding the new production is planned for November 13 in New York City.

TWTheatricals, the new division of TheaterWorksUSA, helms the development of the upcoming show. Directed and choreographed by Annie Tippe, “The Baby-sitters Club” musical features a book by Kate Wetherhead, with music and lyrics owned by Mark Sonnenblick.

While originally telling the stories of a group of teenager friends founding and running a local babysitting service, the musical version jumps to twelve years after the disbanding of The Baby-sitters Club. The founding members – Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia and Stacey – return to Stoneybrook, Connecticut to honor the pact their 13-year-old selves made to reunite.

“Now twenty-five, the young women realize over the course of the show that the reunion not only presents an opportunity to revisit defining moments of their past, but to answer critical questions that have surfaced in their present-day lives: questions of identity, career, relationships and fulfillment,” the statement on TWTheatricals’ website reads.

Published from 1986 through 2000, the series has been adapted to two television shows streamed on HBO and Netflix, various graphic novels, and a feature film so far.

According to TWTheatricals Producing Artistic Director Barbara Pasternack, “The Baby-sitters Club” series introduced the original girl bosses, shaping and inspiring the lives of millions of young women and girls then—and still today.

“For adults who loved the books, it taps into a shared sense of nostalgia, inviting each of us to revisit the memories that shaped us while reflecting on how far we’ve come,” said Pasternack in a statement. “For audiences of any age, it’s an inspiring story of friendship, empowerment, and finding your own voice, and a reminder that our stories are always evolving. And the score is amazing!”

Ann M. Martin stated it’s hard to believe that it’s been almost four decades since the first Baby-sitters Club book, Kristy’s Great Idea, was published. “Now a Baby-sitters Club musical?” Martin added. “What a great idea! I love musicals and am excited to see the adventures of Kristy, Claudia, Mary Anne, and Stacey come to life on stage. I’m humbled by the ongoing popularity of the series, and couldn’t be more thrilled by this news.”

“The Baby-sitters Club” fans can check the official website of TWTheatricals for more information.