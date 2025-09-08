Bailey Zimmerman Plots ‘Different Night Same Rodeo’ North American Tour

Country star Bailey Zimmerman is hitting the road in 2026 with his newly announced Different Night Same Rodeo Tour, bringing his high-energy performances to arenas and amphitheaters across North America.

The tour spans more than 25 cities, including stops in Athens, Boston, Nashville, Toronto, and Edmonton. Along the way, Zimmerman will bring his breakout hits and fan favorites to some of the biggest stages in the U.S. and Canada.

Tickets for the 2026 Different Night Same Rodeo Tour go on sale Friday, September 12 at 10 a.m. local time via baileyzimmermanmusic.com. Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now until Tuesday, September 9 at 11:59 p.m. CT, with presale access available Thursday, September 11 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time. The tour will also feature a special VIP package that includes access to the Bailey Zimmerman Soundcheck Party, a limited-edition tour poster, exclusive gift item, and more through VIP Nation.

Zimmerman has quickly risen as one of country music’s brightest stars, with hits like “Rock and A Hard Place” and “Fall in Love” dominating country radio. His debut album, Religiously. The Album., solidified him as a major touring force, with previous headlining dates selling out rapidly alongside high-profile support slots for artists such as Morgan Wallen.

Find Zimmerman’s full list of headlining tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Shop Thu, Feb 19 Hertz Arena – Estero, FL Tickets Sat, Feb 21 Atkins Ford Arena – Athens, GA Tickets Thu, Feb 26 Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC Tickets Fri, Feb 27 Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center – Knoxville, TN Tickets Sat, Feb 28 Appalachian Wireless Arena – Pikeville, KY Tickets

