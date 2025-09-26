‘Beetlejuice’ the Musical to Haunt London’s West End in 2026

“Beetlejuice” the Musical is crossing the Atlantic, with a West End debut set for May 2026 at London’s Prince Edward Theatre. Specific performance dates will be announced in the coming months.

The darkly comedic musical, based on Tim Burton’s 1988 cult classic, first opened on Broadway in 2019 and went on to enjoy three separate engagements, thanks to strong fan demand. The London production will feature the same acclaimed creative team that shaped its New York run.

That includes scenic design by David Korins, costumes by William Ivey Long, lighting by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Peter Hylenski, projection design by Peter Nigrini, puppets by Michael Curry, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, and illusions by Michael Weber. Charles G. LaPointe will oversee hair and wigs, while Joe Dulude II will handle makeup design.

Dance arrangements are by David Dabbon, with music production by Matt Stine and music direction from Andy Grobengieser. Kris Kukul, who also worked on Joan of Arc: Into the Fire, returns as music supervisor, orchestrator and incidental music arranger, joined by Kukul and Perfect on additional arrangements.

General management for the West End transfer will be handled by Bespoke Theatricals, with Jenny Gersten serving as line producer and Genevieve Kersh as production stage manager.

“Beetlejuice” has built a reputation as a fan-favorite musical with its over-the-top visuals, irreverent humor, and cult appeal. Its arrival in London is expected to draw both theatergoers familiar with the Broadway run and new audiences eager to experience the show’s eccentric mix of scares and laughs.