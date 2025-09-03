Better Lovers Announce Fall 2025 US Tour

Better Lovers, the heavy music supergroup featuring veterans of The Dillinger Escape Plan and Every Time I Die, have unveiled plans for a headlining tour across the United States this fall.

The tour launches November 13 in Greensboro, North Carolina, at Hangar 1819. From there, the band is set to perform in cities such as Jacksonville, Orlando, New Orleans, Austin, Houston, Colorado Springs, Columbus, and Long Island before wrapping up on December 5 in Hampton Beach at Wally’s.

After wrapping their headlining trek, Better Lovers will return to their hometown region on December 13, to host “Blissmas” in Buffalo, New York.

Better Lovers’ lineup brings together frontman Greg Puciato, best known for his work with The Dillinger Escape Plan and Jerry Cantrell, leads the charge. He is joined by former Every Time I Die members Jordan Buckley on guitar, Clayton “Goose” Holyoak on drums, and Stephen Micciche on bass. Completing the roster is guitarist and noted producer Will Putney of Fit for an Autopsy.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

11/13 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819 *

11/14 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt ^

11/15 – Jacksonville, FL @ Albatross ^

11/16 – Orlando, FL @ Vans Warped Tour *

11/18 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall *

11/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s *

11/21 – Austin, TX @ Come & Take It Live *

11/22 – Houston, TX @ Bad Astronaut *

11/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City *

11/25 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep *

11/26 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre *

11/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s *

11/29 – Madison, WI @ Majestic *

11/30 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge *

12/01 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme *

12/03 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Bar *

12/04 – Harrisburg, PA @ Capital City Music Hall *

12/05 – Long Island, NY @ Amityville Music Hall *

12/06 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally’s *

12/13 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks (Blissmas) !

* = w/ Soul Blind, Johnny Booth, and Hong Kong Fuck You

* = w/ Soul Blind, Johnny Booth, Hong Kong Fuck You, and Atomic Rule

! = w/ Glassjaw, Saves the Day, Terror and more