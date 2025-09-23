‘BIGFOOT!’ Comedy Musical Sets February 2026 Previews Off-Broadway

A larger-than-life new comedy is stomping its way Off-Broadway next year. BIGFOOT! will begin previews in February 2026 at New York City Center Stage I, with tickets slated to go on sale this fall.

Written by Emmy and Tony Award nominee Amber Ruffin alongside David A. Schmoll and Kevin Sciretta, BIGFOOT! bills itself as “musical comedy’s next BIG thing.” The show takes place in the fictional town of Muddirt — a glow-in-the-dark community sandwiched between a chemical dump and a nuclear power plant. The story follows a misunderstood, eight-foot-tall youth who becomes the target of corrupt politicians and small-town paranoia.

The creative team behind the production includes Ruffin (lyrics, book), Sciretta (book, Mystery Science Theater 3000), Schmoll (music, The Second City), and director-choreographer Danny Mefford (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Fun Home).

The show is produced by Benson Drive Productions in association with Manhattan Theatre Club, led by artistic director Lynne Meadow and executive director Chris Jennings.

Promotional materials for the production lean into the show’s playful tone, with the tagline: “You ain’t seen nothing yeti.”

