Billie Eilish Taps Young Miko, Lucy Davis for ‘Hard and Soft’ Tour

Billie Eilish has unveiled the lineup of opening acts set to join her on select dates of her upcoming North American “Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour,” bringing a mix of folk-pop, indie, and Latin trap artists to the stage.

British folk-pop singer-songwriter Tom Odell will help launch the trek, supporting the first three shows at Miami’s Kaseya Center. Puerto Rican trap artist Young Miko will follow, opening in Orlando, Raleigh, Charlotte, Philadelphia, and at UBS Arena on Long Island.

Indie favorites Men I Trust, hailing from Canada, will join for stops in New Orleans, Tulsa and Austin. Closing out the tour, singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus is slated to appear on the final four shows, which include double dates in both Phoenix and San Francisco.

The first leg of the tour followed the release of Eilish’s third studio album, Hit Me Hard & Soft, which debuted on May 17, 2024. The album has fueled a months-long global tour that began in North America last fall and has since included stops in Australia and Europe.

Eilish announced another round of dates earlier this year; the expanded North American run includes stops in major markets such as Charlotte, Philadelphia, New York City, New Orleans, Houston, and Phoenix. The leg will conclude in San Francisco, where Eilish is scheduled to perform two consecutive nights at the Chase Center.

Find her full list of upcoming U.S. tour dates below:

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour Dates

10-09 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

10-11 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

10-12 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

10-14 Orlando, FL – Kia Center

10-16 Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

10-17 Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

10-19 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

10-20 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

10-23 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

10-25 Elmont, NY – UBS Arena

10-26 Elmont, NY – UBS Arena

11-07 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

11-08 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

11-10 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

11-11 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

11-13 Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

11-14 Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

11-18 Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

11-19 Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

11-22 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

11-23 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center