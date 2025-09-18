Billy Strings Announces Winter Tour 2026

Billy Strings is set to kick off 2026 with a string of shows on his newly announced Winter Tour 2026.

The tour opens February with back-to-back performances on 6 and 7 at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia, before heading to Asheville’s ExploreAsheville.com Arena for four nights February 10, 11, 13, and 14. Strings will then take over Nashville with two shows at Bridgestone Arena on February 20 to 21, followed by a special performance at the Ryman Auditorium on February 22.

Tickets for the tour will be available via pre-sale beginning Tuesday, September 17 at 10 a.m. local time, with general on-sale following Friday, September 19 at 10 a.m. local time. Full ticketing details are available at billystrings.com. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by eliminating service fees. Visit Billy Strings Tickets for more.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Billy Strings Winter Tour 2026 Dates

Date Venue and City Shop Feb 6, 2026 Akins Ford Arena — Athens, GA Tickets Feb 7, 2026 Akins Ford Arena — Athens, GA Tickets Feb 10, 2026 ExploreAsheville.com Arena — Asheville, NC Tickets Feb 11, 2026 ExploreAsheville.com Arena — Asheville, NC Tickets Feb 13, 2026 ExploreAsheville.com Arena — Asheville, NC Tickets Feb 14, 2026 ExploreAsheville.com Arena — Asheville, NC Tickets Feb 20, 2026 Bridgestone Arena — Nashville, TN Tickets Feb 21, 2026 Bridgestone Arena — Nashville, TN Tickets Feb 22, 2026 Ryman Auditorium — Nashville, TN Tickets

