Billy Strings Announces Winter Tour 2026

Billy Strings is set to kick off 2026 with a string of shows on his newly announced Winter Tour 2026.
The tour opens February with back-to-back performances on 6 and 7 at Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia, before heading to Asheville’s ExploreAsheville.com Arena for four nights February 10, 11, 13, and 14. Strings will then take over Nashville with two shows at Bridgestone Arena on February 20 to 21, followed by a special performance at the Ryman Auditorium on February 22.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Billy Strings Winter Tour 2026 Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Feb 6, 2026
|Akins Ford Arena — Athens, GA
|Feb 7, 2026
|Akins Ford Arena — Athens, GA
|Feb 10, 2026
|ExploreAsheville.com Arena — Asheville, NC
|Feb 11, 2026
|ExploreAsheville.com Arena — Asheville, NC
|Feb 13, 2026
|ExploreAsheville.com Arena — Asheville, NC
|Feb 14, 2026
|ExploreAsheville.com Arena — Asheville, NC
|Feb 20, 2026
|Bridgestone Arena — Nashville, TN
|Feb 21, 2026
|Bridgestone Arena — Nashville, TN
|Feb 22, 2026
|Ryman Auditorium — Nashville, TN
