Blink-182, Twenty One Pilots, Mumford & Sons to Headline 2026 Innings Festival

Blink-182, Twenty One Pilots, and Mumford & Sons will lead the 2026 edition of Innings Festival, set for February 20 to 22 at Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park in Arizona.

The event, now in its eighth year, will expand to three days for the first time. More than 25 artists are scheduled to perform across three stages with no overlapping sets. The lineup includes Cage The Elephant, Sublime, Lord Huron, Goo Goo Dolls, Myles Smith, Public Enemy, Dashboard Confessional, Grouplove, Big Boi, Peach Pit, and OK Go.

Alongside the music, the festival will again feature appearances from professional athletes. Former Major League Baseball players Torii Hunter, Brandon Crawford, Jason Kipnis, and Jake Peavy will take part, as well as Olympic softball medalist and ESPN analyst Jessica Mendoza.

The program Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster will return, offering live interviews and special performances. Dempster, a former MLB pitcher, will host athletes and artists throughout the weekend.

Fans can register for the festival’s SMS list to receive an access code for presale tickets. The presale begins Thursday, September 11 at 10 a.m. PT. Any remaining tickets will be released to the public after the presale ends.

For more information and additional ticketing information, festivalgoers can visit the official Innings Festival website.

A complete artist lineup can be found below:

Innings Festival 2026 Artist Lineup