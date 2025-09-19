Bob Dylan Added to Farm Aid 40 Lineup with Willie Nelson

Bob Dylan has been added to the lineup for Farm Aid 40, taking place Saturday, September 20, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Dylan last appeared at Farm Aid in September 2023 as a surprise guest in Noblesville, Indiana.

The concert will be headlined by Farm Aid’s founding board members Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, Dave Matthews and Margo Price. Dylan joins a roster that also includes Kenny Chesney, Billy Strings, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson, Trampled by Turtles, Wynonna Judd, Steve Earle, Waxahatchee, Eric Burton of Black Pumas, Jesse Wells, Madeline Edwards and the Wisdom Indian Dancers.

Advertisement

Notably, Dylan played a key role in the origins of the benefit. During the Live Aid concert in Philadelphia on July 13, 1985, Dylan suggested that some of the funds raised for famine relief in Africa could also be used to help struggling American farmers pay their mortgages. Nelson later said the remark inspired him to organize Farm Aid, which debuted just six weeks later in Champaign, Illinois.

Dylan performed at that first Farm Aid alongside Johnny Cash, John Fogerty, Don Henley, Billy Joel, Loretta Lynn, Roy Orbison, Bonnie Raitt, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, among others.

Additionally, before taking the stage at Farm Aid, Bob Dylan will wrap up his run with Willie Nelson at the Outlaw Music Festival. The tour concludes with two final stops — September 18 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana, and September 19 at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin.

Advertisement

Tickets for Farm Aid 40 are on sale now through the festival’s official website.