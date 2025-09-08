‘Building the Band’s’ Siren Society Plots First-Ever Live Shows in NYC, LA

Siren Society — the four-piece girl group formed on Netflix’s hit show Building the Band — has officially planned their first-ever live performances.

The first gig is set to take place on October 22 New York City’s Baby’s All Right with support from Phoenix James, followed by a show in Los Angeles at The Peppermint Club on October 26 with VIBI opening the concert.

Tickets for the shows head on sale this Wednesday, September 10 at 10 a.m. PT. Grab NYC tickets here and LA tickets here.

| READ: ‘Building the Band’s’ Midnight Til Morning Announces First Tour |

“We’ve got surprises waiting for you…see you there!” the band teased in an announcement on Monday.

Siren Society includes members Autumn Stallia, Erica Padilla, Jenna Dave, and Noriella Douge. While the group was eliminated on the show, they promised to stay together. They’ve since released their debut single “If It Was Me,” followed by “Stand.”

Find Siren Society’s upcoming gigs below:

Siren Society | Shows 2025

October 22 — New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

October 26 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Peppermint Club