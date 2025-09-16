CAF Taps MATCH Hospitality as Exclusive Provider for Africa Cup of Nations

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has tapped MATCH Hospitality as the exclusive provider of the official hospitality program for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), set to take place in Morocco from December 21, 2025, through January 18, 2026.

The agreement will see MATCH Hospitality deliver ticket-inclusive premium experiences across host cities Rabat, Casablanca, Fès, Tangier, Marrakech and Agadir. The company, which has worked on global sporting events including the FIFA World Cup, will offer a range of packages designed to enhance the in-stadium experience.

Among the offerings are:

MATCH Private Suite : A private stadium environment with dedicated seating, Moroccan-inspired fine dining, extended service before and after the match, a commemorative gift and preferential parking when available.

: A private stadium environment with dedicated seating, Moroccan-inspired fine dining, extended service before and after the match, a commemorative gift and preferential parking when available. MATCH Lounge: A shared space featuring gourmet menus with live chef stations and Moroccan street-food options, premium seating, halftime access, live entertainment and a commemorative gift.

“Hospitality will be a key part of delivering a world-class tournament in Morocco, and we are excited to partner with MATCH Hospitality to make sure fans enjoy the best possible experience,” CAF officials said in the announcement.

AFCON 2025 marks the first time the tournament will be held during the winter holiday season, running into mid-January. Organizers expect high demand both from African football fans and international visitors.

Packages will be available across all venues, with flexible options allowing fans to tailor their experience.