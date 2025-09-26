Cameron Crowe Announces ‘The Uncool Book Tour’

Writer and music journalist Cameron Crowe will embark on a seven-city book tour upon the release of his latest book and memoir “The Uncool” on October 28.

Crowe is known by many film and music lovers for the autobiographical movie “Almost Famous” he wrote and directed. He also won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay with the film (2000) which tells the story of a teenager contributing writer for the Rolling Stone magazine as he was doing in early ‘70s as a career where he covered numerous rock bands on tour. Now, years later, it is him who will be met, interviewed, and accompanied with various guests along a tour.

“The Uncool” tour will take Crowe to Washington, DC, Nashville, Chicago, San Diego, Seattle, Los Angeles, and San Francisco from October 28 through November 23 in celebration of the new book published by Simon & Schuster. Fans and readers will be able to have an insight over the music that inspired and shaped the writer’s life, his way of storytelling, and behind-the-scenes anecdotes.

“I’ve always loved telling the stories behind the stories,” Crowe said in a statement regarding the upcoming meetings. “Introducing friends and loved ones to the unforgettable characters and adventures that inspired my journalism and movies has always been a passion. Now coinciding with the 25th anniversary of ‘Almost Famous’ and the release of ‘The Uncool,’ I can’t wait to share those intimate stories and evenings with the audiences who’ve followed my work over the years. It’s not only a privilege, it’ll be a blast.”

At each stop on the way, Crowe will be joined by a special guest with whom he will have an in-depth, intimate talk. Jake Tapper, Sheryl Crow, and Kate Hudson are the first names to be announced and that will be featured in D.C., Nashville, and San Diego conversations, respectively. More guests will be revealed soon.

Apart from the celebrated “Almost Famous”, Cameron Crowe wrote and directed the films “Say Anything” (1989) that starred the young John Cusack, “Singles” (1992), and “Jerry Maguire” (1996), as well as “Vanilla Sky” (2001) featuring Tom Cruise and Penélope Cruz in the leading roles, “Elizabethtown” (2005), “Aloha” (2015), and more.

Crowe’s books include “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” (1981), “Conversations with Wilder” (1999), and “The Uncool: A Memoir” (2025).

Fans can visit theuncool.com, the official website of Cameron Crowe for tickets to the tour and more information.



“The Uncool” Tour Dates

Oct 29 | Washington, DC | Warner Theatre

Oct 30 | Nashville, TN | CMA Theater

Nov 01 | Chicago, IL | Athenaeum Center

Nov 13 | San Diego (El Cajon), CA | The Magnolia

Nov 19 | Seattle, WA | Benaroya Hall

Nov 20 & 21 | Los Angeles, CA | The Montalban

Nov 23 | San Francisco, CA | Orpheum Theatre