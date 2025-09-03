Capital Theatre Opening in West London Delayed Until 2026

The debut of The Capital Theatre, a 620-seat theatre in west London has been pushed back, with its opening now scheduled for 2026.

The Capital Theatre was originally scheduled to open this autumn with a revival of “Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story on Stage.” Producers confirmed the delay, citing “planning and design issues during the early stages of contribution of the Capital Theatre at Westfield London.”

The project is a joint venture between producers Adam Kenwright and Karl Sydow through Kenwright’s company Kindred Partners. The theatre has been designed by architects whose previous work includes the Bridge Theatre and the West End’s @sohoplace.

While the delay extends the launch, producers said it allows time to add new features. These include a full-size, double-height rehearsal studio, additional backstage space, and expanded front-of-house facilities.

“The producers apologise for the inconvenience that this may cause and are contacting all ticket-holders directly,” the statement said. “These additional extensions and improvements require the build to extend beyond the end of 2025, so that the show and the brand-new theatre can open in 2026.”