Charlie Puth Announces ‘Whatever’s Clever’ Jazz Club Residency

Charlie Puth is returning to his musical roots this fall with a limited residency at the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York and Los Angeles.

The shows, titled ‘Whatever’s Clever,’ are billed as an intimate experience designed to create “a truly memorable run for the books,” according to a press release. Puth shared the news on Instagram, expressing his excitement for the project.

“This is the most intimate way I could think of showing what I’ve been working on!” he wrote, alongside a video offering fans a preview of what to expect.

Performances will begin in New York on September 25, 26, 27 and 28 before moving to Los Angeles for performances on October 16, 17, 18 and 19.

In the clip posted to social media, Puth shared, “I started my career playing for a couple hundred people a night. It’s been a while since I’ve done it, but I want to do it again.”

“It’s going to be me and the band, and we’re going to play a lot of music just like in the beginning. Some songs you already know, and some songs you haven’t heard yet,” Puth continued.

Fans can access an artist presale starting Wednesday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. local time. The general ticket sale begins Friday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Puth’s official website.

A list of Puth’s residency dates can be found below:

Sept. 25 – Blue Note New York – 8 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 – Blue Note New York – 8 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 – Blue Note New York – 8 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 – Blue Note New York – 8 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

Oct. 16 – Blue Note Los Angeles – 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 – Blue Note Los Angeles – 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 – Blue Note Los Angeles – 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 – Blue Note Los Angeles – 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.