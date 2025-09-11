Chiodos Adds Fall North American Dates to 20th Anniversary Tour

Post-hardcore favorites Chiodos are returning to the road in 2025 with a newly announced run of North American tour dates.
The trek will see the band joined by a rotating lineup of supporting acts including Hawthorne Heights, Emmure, Holy Water, and Big Ass Truck I.E. across select stops. The tour kicks off November 6 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and stretches through December 20 in Riverside, California. Stops include Boston, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Austin, and more.
Chiodos is celebrating their 20-year anniversary; the group first rose to prominence in the mid-2000s with their genre-bending blend of post-hardcore and progressive rock, earning acclaim for albums like All’s Well That Ends Well and Bone Palace Ballet. During the tour, Chiodos will play All’s Well That Ends Well in-full, with other staple hits.
Find Chiodos’ full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Chiodos Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Nov 6
|GLC Live at 20 Monroe – Grand Rapids, MI
|Nov 7
|Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY
|Nov 8
|The Signal – Chattanooga, TN
|Nov 10
|Ozark Music Hall – Fayetteville, AR
|Nov 11
|Minglewood Hall – Memphis, TN
|Nov 12
|VBC Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, AL
|Nov 13
|The Ritz Ybor – Tampa, FL
|Nov 15
|Five – Jacksonville, FL
|Nov 16
|Warped Tour – Orlando, FL
|Nov 17
|Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA
|Nov 18
|House of Blues – Myrtle Beach, SC
|Nov 19
|The Dome – Virginia Beach, VA
|Nov 21
|Nevermore Hall – Baltimore, MD
|Nov 22
|The Wind Creek Event Center – Bethlehem, PA
|Nov 23
|The Wellmont Theater – Montclair, NJ
|Nov 24
|The Paramount – Huntington, NY
|Nov 25
|Citizens House of Blues – Boston, MA
|Nov 26
|The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre – Wallingford, CT
|Nov 29
|Empire Live – Albany, NY
|Nov 30
|Electric City – Buffalo, NY
|Dec 1
|House of Blues – Cleveland, OH
|Dec 2
|KEMBA! Live – Columbus, OH
|Dec 3
|Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH
|Dec 6
|The Rave – Milwaukee, WI
|Dec 7
|Val Air Ballroom – Des Moines, IA
|Dec 10
|The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK
|Dec 11
|Concrete Pavilion – Corpus Christi, TX
|Dec 12
|Emo’s – Austin, TX
|Dec 14
|Revel Entertainment Center – Albuquerque, NM
|Dec 16
|Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ
|Dec 18
|Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, NV
|Dec 19
|Fremont Theater – San Luis Obispo, CA
|Dec 20
|Riverside Municipal Auditorium – Riverside, CA
