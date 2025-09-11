Chiodos Adds Fall North American Dates to 20th Anniversary Tour

Post-hardcore favorites Chiodos are returning to the road in 2025 with a newly announced run of North American tour dates.

The trek will see the band joined by a rotating lineup of supporting acts including Hawthorne Heights, Emmure, Holy Water, and Big Ass Truck I.E. across select stops. The tour kicks off November 6 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and stretches through December 20 in Riverside, California. Stops include Boston, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Austin, and more.

General ticket sales open Friday, September 12 at 10 a.m. local time via chiodos.band. Fans can also find tickets on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can score deals by saving big on service fees. Browse Chiodos Tickets now.

Chiodos is celebrating their 20-year anniversary; the group first rose to prominence in the mid-2000s with their genre-bending blend of post-hardcore and progressive rock, earning acclaim for albums like All’s Well That Ends Well and Bone Palace Ballet. During the tour, Chiodos will play All’s Well That Ends Well in-full, with other staple hits.

Find Chiodos’ full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Shop Nov 6 GLC Live at 20 Monroe – Grand Rapids, MI Tickets Nov 7 Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY Tickets Nov 8 The Signal – Chattanooga, TN Tickets Nov 10 Ozark Music Hall – Fayetteville, AR Tickets Nov 11 Minglewood Hall – Memphis, TN Tickets Nov 12 VBC Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, AL Tickets Nov 13 The Ritz Ybor – Tampa, FL Tickets Nov 15 Five – Jacksonville, FL Tickets Nov 16 Warped Tour – Orlando, FL Tickets Nov 17 Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA Tickets Nov 18 House of Blues – Myrtle Beach, SC Tickets Nov 19 The Dome – Virginia Beach, VA Tickets Nov 21 Nevermore Hall – Baltimore, MD Tickets Nov 22 The Wind Creek Event Center – Bethlehem, PA Tickets Nov 23 The Wellmont Theater – Montclair, NJ Tickets Nov 24 The Paramount – Huntington, NY Tickets Nov 25 Citizens House of Blues – Boston, MA Tickets Nov 26 The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre – Wallingford, CT Tickets Nov 29 Empire Live – Albany, NY Tickets Nov 30 Electric City – Buffalo, NY Tickets Dec 1 House of Blues – Cleveland, OH Tickets Dec 2 KEMBA! Live – Columbus, OH Tickets Dec 3 Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH Tickets Dec 6 The Rave – Milwaukee, WI Tickets Dec 7 Val Air Ballroom – Des Moines, IA Tickets Dec 10 The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK Tickets Dec 11 Concrete Pavilion – Corpus Christi, TX Tickets Dec 12 Emo’s – Austin, TX Tickets Dec 14 Revel Entertainment Center – Albuquerque, NM Tickets Dec 16 Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ Tickets Dec 18 Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, NV Tickets Dec 19 Fremont Theater – San Luis Obispo, CA Tickets Dec 20 Riverside Municipal Auditorium – Riverside, CA Tickets

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.