Chiodos Adds Fall North American Dates to 20th Anniversary Tour

By Olivia Perreault 3 hours ago

Post-hardcore favorites Chiodos are returning to the road in 2025 with a newly announced run of North American tour dates.

The trek will see the band joined by a rotating lineup of supporting acts including Hawthorne Heights, Emmure, Holy Water, and Big Ass Truck I.E. across select stops. The tour kicks off November 6 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and stretches through December 20 in Riverside, California. Stops include Boston, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Austin, and more.

General ticket sales open Friday, September 12 at 10 a.m. local time via chiodos.band. Fans can also find tickets on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can score deals by saving big on service fees. Browse Chiodos Tickets now.

Chiodos is celebrating their 20-year anniversary; the group first rose to prominence in the mid-2000s with their genre-bending blend of post-hardcore and progressive rock, earning acclaim for albums like All’s Well That Ends Well and Bone Palace Ballet. During the tour, Chiodos will play All’s Well That Ends Well in-full, with other staple hits.

Find Chiodos’ full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Chiodos Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
Nov 6GLC Live at 20 Monroe – Grand Rapids, MITickets
Nov 7Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KYTickets
Nov 8The Signal – Chattanooga, TNTickets
Nov 10Ozark Music Hall – Fayetteville, ARTickets
Nov 11Minglewood Hall – Memphis, TNTickets
Nov 12VBC Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, ALTickets
Nov 13The Ritz Ybor – Tampa, FLTickets
Nov 15Five – Jacksonville, FLTickets
Nov 16Warped Tour – Orlando, FLTickets
Nov 17Tabernacle – Atlanta, GATickets
Nov 18House of Blues – Myrtle Beach, SCTickets
Nov 19The Dome – Virginia Beach, VATickets
Nov 21Nevermore Hall – Baltimore, MDTickets
Nov 22The Wind Creek Event Center – Bethlehem, PATickets
Nov 23The Wellmont Theater – Montclair, NJTickets
Nov 24The Paramount – Huntington, NYTickets
Nov 25Citizens House of Blues – Boston, MATickets
Nov 26The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre – Wallingford, CTTickets
Nov 29Empire Live – Albany, NYTickets
Nov 30Electric City – Buffalo, NYTickets
Dec 1House of Blues – Cleveland, OHTickets
Dec 2KEMBA! Live – Columbus, OHTickets
Dec 3Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OHTickets
Dec 6The Rave – Milwaukee, WITickets
Dec 7Val Air Ballroom – Des Moines, IATickets
Dec 10The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OKTickets
Dec 11Concrete Pavilion – Corpus Christi, TXTickets
Dec 12Emo’s – Austin, TXTickets
Dec 14Revel Entertainment Center – Albuquerque, NMTickets
Dec 16Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZTickets
Dec 18Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, NVTickets
Dec 19Fremont Theater – San Luis Obispo, CATickets
Dec 20Riverside Municipal Auditorium – Riverside, CATickets

