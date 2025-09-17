CircoLoco Returns to Miami for Art Basel 2025 With Star-Studded Lineup

CircoLoco is set to return to Miami during Art Basel with a powerhouse lineup, bringing its signature underground club culture to Factory Town on December 6, 2025. The event will be staged in partnership with New York production company Teksupport.

The Ibiza-born brand will feature an all-star roster of house and techno talent, including Swiss duo Adriatique, Detroit favorite Seth Troxler, and Innervisions co-founder Dixon. Also on the bill are Dutch pair ANOTR, desert house innovators Bedouin, Solid Grooves co-founder PAWSA, and rising Dutch star Mau P.

Other highlights include Brazilian DJ Beltran, French trio Apollonia, Paris’ Chloé Caillet, Amsterdam deep house figure Chris Stussy, amapiano artist Desiree, CircoLoco resident Rony Seikaly, and the collaborative sets of Âme vs. Jimi Jules, Arapu vs. Priku, and O.BEE vs. Tomas Station. Rounding out the lineup are Ageless, Mink, and Miguelle & TONS.

Founded in 1999 as an after-hours session at Ibiza’s DC-10, CircoLoco has grown into a global brand at the forefront of underground nightlife, with events around the world and partnerships in fashion, art, and technology. In 2021, it launched CircoLoco Records with Rockstar Games, further cementing its cultural influence.

Teksupport, CircoLoco’s longtime U.S. partner, has been a driving force in reshaping New York’s nightlife through innovative productions in unconventional venues. Led by founder Rob Toma, the company has become a go-to collaborator for international dance institutions.

Factory Town has become a hub for Art Basel nightlife in Miami, known for its open-air industrial setting and immersive productions. The venue’s gritty aesthetic will once again serve as the backdrop for one of the week’s most anticipated dance music events.

Presale registration for CircoLoco Miami is now open.