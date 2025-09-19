Citizen Ticket Launches AI Tool ‘ChatCT’ for Event Organizers

Event technology provider Citizen Ticket has unveiled ChatCT, an AI-powered tool designed to give event organisers instant access to sophisticated data insights through simple, conversational prompts.

The platform, already trusted by clients including the San Francisco Giants, Glastonbury, Greenman Festival, End of the Road Festival, Festival Republic, and Superstruct, is positioning ChatCT as a first-of-its-kind solution for the live events sector.

Making Data Science Accessible

ChatCT allows organisers to ask natural-language questions such as “Who are my best customers?” or “How should I price VIP tickets based on the market?” and receive immediate, actionable responses. The tool combines organisers’ own event data with Citizen Ticket’s platform-wide insights and relevant external sources.

Among the features:

Smarter pricing recommendations based on comparable events and market trends

Advertisement Deep customer insights and behavioural analysis

Revenue and engagement growth strategies

Forecasting of market trends and attendance

Predictive capacity planning models

Real-time audience sentiment tracking

Cross-event performance benchmarking

Voices from Citizen Ticket

Phil Hayes, Chief Product Officer, explained the vision:

“With ChatCT, we’re putting the power of data science directly into the hands of event organisers. They can get real answers, fast, and make smarter decisions without the usual complexity. It makes data simple, actionable, and accessible.”

Colin Palmer, Chief Technology Officer, emphasised the engineering challenges behind the tool:

“Building ChatCT required us to solve complex challenges in natural language processing, real-time data analysis, and predictive modelling. But our goal was to hide that complexity entirely from the user. The result is a tool that feels as natural as texting a colleague, yet delivers the analytical power of an entire data science team.”

Free Access for Organisers

ChatCT is now live and included at no extra cost for all Citizen Ticket platform users. From community events to large-scale festivals and conferences, organisers can use the tool as part of Citizen Ticket’s integrated services, which also include ticketing, access control, and staff accreditation via its Eventree platform.

Early beta testing has shown strong results, with organisers reporting improved decision-making and high satisfaction scores.