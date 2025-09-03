Cole Swindell Hits the Road With ‘Happy Hour Sad Tour’

Country singer Cole Swindell is getting ready to hit the road with his 2025 “Happy Hour Sad Tour.”

The tour kicks off on September 4 in Toledo, OH, at Huntington Center. From there, Swindell is set to perform in cities such as Lexington, KY, Athens, GA, Cedar Rapids, IA, Loveland, CO, Bozeman, MY, Hollywood, FL, and Clearwater, FL before wrapping up on October 26 in St. Augustine, FL at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre.

Greylan James, Priscilla Block, and Logan Crosby will join Swindell on select dates. James, who helped pen “Forever To Me,” is part of the full tour lineup, while Block and Crosby are set for special guest appearances.

Notably, the run is named after “Happy Hour Sad,” a track on Swindell’s latest album Spanish Moss. The record, his fifth studio release, features his current single “We Can Always Move On” and his 13th No. 1 hit “Forever To Me.” Swindell co-wrote the chart-topping song with Greylan James and Rocky Block.

Tickets for the “Happy Hour Sad Tour” are available now. For more information and additional details, fans can visit Swindell’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Sept. 4 – Toledo, OH, Huntington Center #^

Sept. 5 – Canton, OH, Memorial Civic Center #^

Sept. 11 – Huntington, WV, Marshall Health Network Arena #*

Sept. 12 – Erie, PA, Insurance Arena #*

Sept. 13 – Wilkes-Barre, PA, Mohegan Sun Arena #*

Sept. 18 – Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena #^

Sept. 19 – Athens, GA, Akins Ford Arena #^

Sept. 20 – Macon, GA, Atrium Health Amphitheater #^

Sept. 25 – Brookings, SD, Dacotah Bank Center #*

Sept. 26 – Cedar Rapids, IA, Alliant Energy PowerHouse #*

Sept. 27 – Grand Forks, ND, Alerus Center #*

Oct. 2 – Loveland, CO, Blue FCU Arena #*

Oct. 3 – Casper, WY, Ford Wyoming Center #*

Oct. 4 – Bozeman, MT, Brick Breeden Fieldhouse #*

Oct. 9 – Everett, WA, Angel of the Winds Arena #^

Oct. 10 – Kennewick, WA, Toyota Center #^

Oct. 11 – Nampa, ID, Ford Idaho Amphitheater #^

Oct. 24 – Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock #*

Oct. 25 – Clearwater, FL, The Baycare Sound #*

Oct. 26 – St. Augustine, FL, The St. Augustine Amphitheatre #*

Priscilla Block #

Logan Crosby ^

Greylan James *