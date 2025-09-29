Collective Soul to Return to Las Vegas for Three-Night Residency in 2026

Multi-platinum rock band Collective Soul will return to Las Vegas for a three-night residency at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort in February 2026.

The Atlanta-based band will perform on Wednesday, February 4, Friday, February 6, and Saturday, February 7. Special guest Edwin McCain will join the band for the performances.

In a post on social media, the band shared:

“🚨 Vegas, we’re coming for you!!

We’re thrilled to announce three special nights at The Venetian Theatre, February 4, 6 & 7, 2026 — with a special appearance by @theedwinmccain

This will be an exclusive run of shows filled with music, stories, and memories right on the Strip.”

Ahead of their Las Vegas run, Collective Soul has several remaining dates on their 2025 tour. The band will perform October 5 at Gretna Fest, followed by three nights from October 9 to 11 at Rockin’ in Paradise with Styx & Friends in Destin, Florida.

Additional shows include October 17 in Norman, Oklahoma, at the Mahaffey Theater, and October 18 in Arlington, Texas, at the Levitt Pavilion. Their final 2025 performance is scheduled for November 15 in Phoenix, Arizona, as part of Alice Cooper’s 23rd Annual Christmas Pudding.

Ticket presales for the Las Vegas residency begin Tuesday, September 30, with general sales opening Friday, October 3, at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official Collective Soul website.