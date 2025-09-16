Comedian Chelsea Handler Announces 2026 ‘High and Mighty Tour’

Grammy-nominated comedian Chelsea Handler is getting ready to hit the road with the announcement of her “High and Mighty Tour, set to take place early 2026.
The tour kicks off on February 13 in Washington DC at DAR Constitutional Hall. From there, the Handler is set to make stops in cities such as Detroit, Cleveland, Denver, Providence, Louisville, Minneapolis, Nashville, Charlotte, and Boston before wrapping up on June 13 in Seattle at Paramount Theatre.
Additionally, Handler recently announced four new dates for her Las Vegas residency, “Chelsea at the Chelsea” – the comedian is now set to perform November 1 and 29 followed by the new 2026 dates, January 31, March 7, April 18 and May 30 at The Cosmopolitan.
Notably, her residency makes Las Vegas history as the first female comedian residency at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
Presale for the “High and Mighty Tour” started Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time with general on-sale starting Friday, September 19.
For more information and additional details, fans can visit Handler’s official website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Chelsea Handler’s 2025-2026 Tour Dates
Nov 01, 2025 — Las Vegas, NV — The Cosmopolitan (The Chelsea)
Nov 29, 2025 — Las Vegas, NV — The Cosmopolitan (The Chelsea)
Jan 31, 2026 — Las Vegas, NV — The Cosmopolitan (The Chelsea)
Feb 13, 2026 — Washington, DC — DAR Constitution Hall
Feb 15, 2026 — Norfolk, VA — Chrysler Hall
Feb 19, 2026 — Madison, WI — Orpheum Theater
Feb 20, 2026 — Milwaukee, WI — Pabst Theater
Feb 21, 2026 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit
Mar 07, 2026 — Las Vegas, NV — The Cosmopolitan (The Chelsea)
Mar 13, 2026 — Cleveland, OH — Playhouse Square – State Theatre
Mar 14, 2026 — Columbus, OH — Palace Theatre
Mar 15, 2026 — Cincinnati, OH — Taft Theatre
Mar 20, 2026 — Denver, CO — Paramount Theatre
Mar 27, 2026 — Portland, ME — State Theatre
Mar 28, 2026 — Providence, RI — The Vets (Veterans Memorial Auditorium)
Mar 29, 2026 — Springfield, MA — Springfield Symphony Hall
Apr 10, 2026 — Chicago, IL — The Chicago Theatre
Apr 11, 2026 — Indianapolis, IN — Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Apr 12, 2026 — Louisville, KY — Louisville Palace
Apr 16, 2026 — Albuquerque, NM — Kiva Auditorium
Apr 17, 2026 — Mesa, AZ — Mesa Arts Center — Ikeda Theater
Apr 23, 2026 — Kansas City, MO — The Midland Theatre
Apr 24, 2025 — Chesterfield, MO — The Factory
Apr 25, 2026 — Minneapolis, MN — State Theatre
Apr 30, 2026 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium
May 1, 2026 — Charlotte, NC — Ovens Auditorium
May 2, 2026 — Durham, NC — DPAC
May 15, 2026 — Saratoga, CA — The Mountain Winery
May 16, 2025 — Monterey, CA — Golden State Theatre
May 17, 2026 — Modesto, CA — Gallo Center for the Arts
May 30, 2026 — Las Vegas, NV — The Cosmopolitan (The Chelsea)
Jun 04, 2026 — Port Chester, NY — The Capitol Theatre
Jun 05, 2026 — Boston, MA — Boch Center Wang Theatre
Jun 12, 2025 — Portland, OR — Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Jun 13, 2026 — Seattle, WA — Paramount Theatre