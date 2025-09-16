Comedian Chelsea Handler Announces 2026 ‘High and Mighty Tour’

Grammy-nominated comedian Chelsea Handler is getting ready to hit the road with the announcement of her “High and Mighty Tour, set to take place early 2026.

The tour kicks off on February 13 in Washington DC at DAR Constitutional Hall. From there, the Handler is set to make stops in cities such as Detroit, Cleveland, Denver, Providence, Louisville, Minneapolis, Nashville, Charlotte, and Boston before wrapping up on June 13 in Seattle at Paramount Theatre.

Additionally, Handler recently announced four new dates for her Las Vegas residency, “Chelsea at the Chelsea” – the comedian is now set to perform November 1 and 29 followed by the new 2026 dates, January 31, March 7, April 18 and May 30 at The Cosmopolitan.

Notably, her residency makes Las Vegas history as the first female comedian residency at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Presale for the “High and Mighty Tour” started Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time with general on-sale starting Friday, September 19.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Handler’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Nov 01, 2025 — Las Vegas, NV — The Cosmopolitan (The Chelsea)

Nov 29, 2025 — Las Vegas, NV — The Cosmopolitan (The Chelsea)

Jan 31, 2026 — Las Vegas, NV — The Cosmopolitan (The Chelsea)

Feb 13, 2026 — Washington, DC — DAR Constitution Hall

Feb 15, 2026 — Norfolk, VA — Chrysler Hall

Feb 19, 2026 — Madison, WI — Orpheum Theater

Feb 20, 2026 — Milwaukee, WI — Pabst Theater

Feb 21, 2026 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore Detroit

Mar 07, 2026 — Las Vegas, NV — The Cosmopolitan (The Chelsea)

Mar 13, 2026 — Cleveland, OH — Playhouse Square – State Theatre

Mar 14, 2026 — Columbus, OH — Palace Theatre

Mar 15, 2026 — Cincinnati, OH — Taft Theatre

Mar 20, 2026 — Denver, CO — Paramount Theatre

Mar 27, 2026 — Portland, ME — State Theatre

Mar 28, 2026 — Providence, RI — The Vets (Veterans Memorial Auditorium)

Mar 29, 2026 — Springfield, MA — Springfield Symphony Hall

Apr 10, 2026 — Chicago, IL — The Chicago Theatre

Apr 11, 2026 — Indianapolis, IN — Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Apr 12, 2026 — Louisville, KY — Louisville Palace

Apr 16, 2026 — Albuquerque, NM — Kiva Auditorium

Apr 17, 2026 — Mesa, AZ — Mesa Arts Center — Ikeda Theater

Apr 23, 2026 — Kansas City, MO — The Midland Theatre

Apr 24, 2025 — Chesterfield, MO — The Factory

Apr 25, 2026 — Minneapolis, MN — State Theatre

Apr 30, 2026 — Nashville, TN — Ryman Auditorium

May 1, 2026 — Charlotte, NC — Ovens Auditorium

May 2, 2026 — Durham, NC — DPAC

May 15, 2026 — Saratoga, CA — The Mountain Winery

May 16, 2025 — Monterey, CA — Golden State Theatre

May 17, 2026 — Modesto, CA — Gallo Center for the Arts

May 30, 2026 — Las Vegas, NV — The Cosmopolitan (The Chelsea)

Jun 04, 2026 — Port Chester, NY — The Capitol Theatre

Jun 05, 2026 — Boston, MA — Boch Center Wang Theatre

Jun 12, 2025 — Portland, OR — Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Jun 13, 2026 — Seattle, WA — Paramount Theatre