Coupang Play Extends Exclusive Formula 1 Broadcast Deal in South Korea

Formula 1 has renewed its partnership with Coupang Play, extending the streaming platform’s exclusive rights to broadcast the sport in South Korea.

The extended deal ensures that fans in the region can continue to watch every session of each Grand Prix weekend live in 4K ultra-high definition. Coupang Play will also expand its on-site production coverage, sending crews to 10 races during the 2026 season. Led by commentator and motorsport analyst Yoon Jae-Soo, broadcasts will feature live analysis, driver interviews, and additional behind-the-scenes content.

Coupang Play has been Formula 1’s exclusive media partner in South Korea since 2023, helping fuel a surge in popularity for the sport. South Korea now counts more than five million fans, and was the second-largest international market for F1: The Movie, trailing only China.

“Coupang Play has been an exceptional partner, playing a pivotal role in driving the growth of Formula 1’s popularity in South Korea,” said Michaella Snoeck, head of media rights at Formula 1. “Its bold, convention-defying approach aligns seamlessly with F1’s innovative spirit, and we look forward to continuing this exciting journey together.”

John Lee, head of sports at Coupang Play, called the extension a milestone for both the company and the sport. “At a time when the F1 fan base in Korea is growing rapidly, our long-term partnership with F1 marks a significant milestone,” Lee said. “Through this collaboration, Coupang Play aims to help F1 connect with more fans in Korea and deliver its unique value to our customers.”

The renewed agreement reinforces Formula 1’s focus on expanding its global audience, particularly in Asia, where markets like China, Japan, and Singapore already host major races on the annual calendar.