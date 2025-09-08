‘Creedmas’ is Here: Creed Adds Five December Shows to Round-Out 2025

Rockers: get ready for “Creedmas.”

Creed has just revealed their final shows of 2025, set to take place both before and after Christmas on December 25. The series of shows, dubbed “Creedmas,” will kick-off on December 19 in Hollywood, Florida. From there, they’ll appear in Thackerville, Oklahoma and Hanover, Maryland before wrapping-up in Uncasville, Connecticut on December 30.

The new dates will include support from Sevendust, aside from the Thackerville gig, which will feature Hinder.

Tickets head on sale starting with a presale on Tuesday, September 9 at 10 a.m. local time. A general onsale will begin Friday, September 12 here. Fans can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

“Creedmas” follows Creed’s extensive 2025 “Summer of ’99” North American Tour, which just wrapped-up last month. They’ve also already outlined the bill for next year’s Summer of ’99 and Beyond Cruise, which will include performances from Creed, as well as Daughtry, Collective Soul, and Living in Colour. Black Stone Cherry, Oleander, 12 Stones, Tim Montana, and Smile Empty Soul will also take the stage, with hosts Eddie Trunk and The Power Hour.

Back in 1999, Creed’s sophomore record, Human Clay, topped the U.S. Billboard charts at No. 1, earning recognition with hits “Higher,” “What If,” and “With Arms Wide Open.” The record helped solidify Creed in the rock scene, following with chart-topping records Weathered in 2001 and Full Circle in 2009. Their compilation album, Stadium Anthems, was released last year.