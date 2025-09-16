DEAG Acquires Majority Stake in Germany’s ROCKHARZ Festival

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG) is strengthening its foothold in the European festival market with the acquisition of a majority stake in ROCKHARZ, one of Germany’s largest rock and metal festivals.

The deal, made through DEAG’s wholly owned subsidiary DEAG Festivals GmbH, brings the Ballenstedt-based event under the company’s growing festival portfolio. Organized by Veruga, ROCKHARZ draws more than 25,000 attendees annually and is considered the largest rock and metal event in eastern Germany.

Founded in 1993, the festival has grown into a fixture on the international heavy music circuit. Its 30th anniversary edition earlier this year featured acts including Powerwolf, Heaven Shall Burn, In Extremo, and Saxon. Tickets for the 2026 edition sold out in just three days, with Subway to Sally, Alice Cooper, Biohazard, and Helloween already confirmed.

“ROCKHARZ is an excellent addition to DEAG’s festival portfolio. We are continuing to expand successfully both domestically and abroad and are consistently implementing our Buy & Build strategy,” said DEAG Group CEO Detlef Kornett. “We continue to see high growth potential in the festival sector.”

DEAG has become a major player in the EDM, techno, and urban music markets with events such as Airbeat One, MAYDAY, Nature One, Sputnik Springbreak, Indian Spirit, Syndicate, Ruhr-in-Love, Toxicator, and Stuttgart’s Kessel Festival. By adding ROCKHARZ, the company is expanding further into the rock and metal segment, with synergy opportunities expected in production, infrastructure, artist booking, and ticketing.

“Over 30 artists from our roster were already part of the [2025] line-up – not by chance, but rather a reflection of the close connection between touring and festivals,” added Oliver Hoppe, Managing Director of Wizard Live GmbH and Executive Vice President of DEAG. “The fact that a festival of this size sold out after three days speaks to substance rather than hype. ROCKHARZ is a logical addition for us: it combines quality, relevance and continuity.”

ROCKHARZ is also noted for its inclusion initiative “ungehindert dabei” (“unhindered participation”), which has become a central part of the festival’s identity.

Festival organizers Daniela Glogner and Thorsten “Buddy” Kohlrausch will remain shareholders and continue to oversee operations.

“Together, we will build on the strengths and unique features of ROCKHARZ and develop them further for the future,” they said in a joint statement.