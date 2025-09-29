Doja Cat Expands Tour Ma Vie World Tour With 2026 Dates Across Latin America, Europe, North America

Doja Cat is taking her “Tour Ma Vie World Tour” global, announcing an expansive run of 2026 shows that will see the Grammy-winning artist perform across Latin America, Europe, the UK, and North America.

The newly-unveiled dates begin February 5 in São Paulo, Brazil, and continue with gigs in cities like Buenos Aires, Mexico City, Dublin, London, Lisbon, Paris, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Toronto, and more. The trek will close with a headline performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden on December 1, 2026.

The 2026 run follows her previously-announced 2025 shows in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia later this year. Promoted by Live Nation, Tour Ma Vie represents Doja’s largest headlining run to-date and her first time touring as a solo headliner across multiple continents.

The tour supports Doja Cat’s fifth studio album, Vie, which dropped September 26 via Kemosabe Records/RCA Records. The album rollout has already included singles “Jealous Type” and “Gorgeous.”

Fans can expect a variety of ticket options, with staggered presale and general onsale dates depending on the region. Latin America shows begin with an artist presale October 1, followed by a general onsale on October 3 at 10 a.m. local time here.

Europe and UK fans will have access to both artist and Mastercard presales ahead of a general onsale October 3 here.

North American ticket sales launch October 10 following an artist presale beginning October 7. VIP packages — including premium seats, access to the CLUB VIE pre-show lounge, and exclusive merchandise — will also be available. A general sale will begin Friday, October 10 at 10 a.m. local time here.

Doja Cat’s rise to global headliner status follows the massive success of her single “Paint The Town Red,” which became the first rap song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2023 and held the Billboard Global 200 top spot for four weeks. Her fan favorite “Agora Hills” also topped Top 40 Radio in 2024.

Find a full list of Doja Cat’s world tour dates below:

Doja Cat | Tour Ma Vie World Tour 2026

DOJA CAT – TOUR MA VIE WORLD TOUR – LATIN AMERICA 2026 DATES

Thu Feb 05 — São Paulo, Brazil — Suhai Music Hall

Sun Feb 08 — Buenos Aires, Argentina — Movistar Arena

Tue Feb 10 — Santiago, Chile — Movistar Arena

Fri Feb 13 — Lima, Peru — Arena 1

Sun Feb 15 — Bogota, Colombia — Movistar Arena

Wed Feb 18 — Mexico City, Mexico — Palacio de los Deportes

DOJA CAT – TOUR MA VIE WORLD TOUR – EUROPE/UK 2026 DATES

Tue May 19 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Arena

Thu May 21 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro

Sat May 23 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live

Tue May 26 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena

Fri May 29 — London, UK — The O2 Arena

Tue Jun 02 — Lisbon, Portugal — MEO Arena

Wed Jun 03 — Sun Jun 07 — Barcelona, Spain — Primavera Sound*

Sat Jun 06 — Lyon, FR — LDLC Arena

Tue Jun 09 — Paris, France — Accor Arena

Fri Jun 12 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome

Mon Jun 15 — Hamburg, Germany — Barclays Arena

Wed Jun 17 — Berlin, Germany — Uber Arena

Fri Jun 19 — Krakow, Poland — Tauron Arena

DOJA CAT – TOUR MA VIE WORLD TOUR – NORTH AMERICA 2026 DATES

Thu Oct 01 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Sat Oct 03 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Sun Oct 04 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Tue Oct 06 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center

Thu Oct 08 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Sat Oct 10 — Salt Lake City, UT — Maverik Center

Tue Oct 13 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Thu Oct 15 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Oct 17 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Mon Oct 19 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center

Tue Oct 20 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Thu Oct 22 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum

Tue Oct 27 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena

Thu Oct 29 — Phoenix, AZ — PHX Arena

Sat Oct 31 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Tue Nov 03 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Wed Nov 04 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Fri Nov 06 — San Antonio, TX — Frost Bank Center

Sat Nov 07 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Wed Nov 11 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Fri Nov 13 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena

Sat Nov 14 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Tue Nov 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Wed Nov 18 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Fri Nov 20 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Sat Nov 21 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Mon Nov 23 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Wed Nov 25 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Fri Nov 27 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Sun Nov 29 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena

Tue Dec 01 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

DOJA CAT – TOUR MA VIE WORLD TOUR – AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND + ASIA 2025 DATES – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

Tue Nov 18 — Auckland, NZ — Spark Arena

Sat Nov 22 — Perth, AU — RAC Arena

Tue Nov 25 — Melbourne, AU — Rod Laver Arena

Sat Nov 29 — Brisbane, AU — Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Mon Dec 01 — Sydney, AU — Qudos Bank Arena

Tue Dec 02 — Sydney, Australia — Qudos Bank Arena

Sun Dec 07 — Manila, Philippines — SM Mall of Asia Arena

Wed Dec 10 — Singapore, Singapore — Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sat Dec 13 — Seoul, South Korea — Kintex Hall 10

Mon Dec 15 — Tokyo, Japan — K-Arena Yokohama

Thu Dec 18 — Bangkok, Thailand — Impact Exhibition Hall 5-6

Sun Dec 21 — Kaohsiung City — Kaohsiung Arena

*Festival Date