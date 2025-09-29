Doja Cat Expands Tour Ma Vie World Tour With 2026 Dates Across Latin America, Europe, North America

Doja Cat is taking her “Tour Ma Vie World Tour” global, announcing an expansive run of 2026 shows that will see the Grammy-winning artist perform across Latin America, Europe, the UK, and North America.
The newly-unveiled dates begin February 5 in São Paulo, Brazil, and continue with gigs in cities like Buenos Aires, Mexico City, Dublin, London, Lisbon, Paris, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Toronto, and more. The trek will close with a headline performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden on December 1, 2026.
The 2026 run follows her previously-announced 2025 shows in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia later this year. Promoted by Live Nation, Tour Ma Vie represents Doja’s largest headlining run to-date and her first time touring as a solo headliner across multiple continents.
The tour supports Doja Cat’s fifth studio album, Vie, which dropped September 26 via Kemosabe Records/RCA Records. The album rollout has already included singles “Jealous Type” and “Gorgeous.”
Fans can expect a variety of ticket options, with staggered presale and general onsale dates depending on the region. Latin America shows begin with an artist presale October 1, followed by a general onsale on October 3 at 10 a.m. local time here.
Europe and UK fans will have access to both artist and Mastercard presales ahead of a general onsale October 3 here.
North American ticket sales launch October 10 following an artist presale beginning October 7. VIP packages — including premium seats, access to the CLUB VIE pre-show lounge, and exclusive merchandise — will also be available. A general sale will begin Friday, October 10 at 10 a.m. local time here.
Doja Cat’s rise to global headliner status follows the massive success of her single “Paint The Town Red,” which became the first rap song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2023 and held the Billboard Global 200 top spot for four weeks. Her fan favorite “Agora Hills” also topped Top 40 Radio in 2024.
Find a full list of Doja Cat’s world tour dates below:
Doja Cat | Tour Ma Vie World Tour 2026
DOJA CAT – TOUR MA VIE WORLD TOUR – LATIN AMERICA 2026 DATES
Thu Feb 05 — São Paulo, Brazil — Suhai Music Hall
Sun Feb 08 — Buenos Aires, Argentina — Movistar Arena
Tue Feb 10 — Santiago, Chile — Movistar Arena
Fri Feb 13 — Lima, Peru — Arena 1
Sun Feb 15 — Bogota, Colombia — Movistar Arena
Wed Feb 18 — Mexico City, Mexico — Palacio de los Deportes
DOJA CAT – TOUR MA VIE WORLD TOUR – EUROPE/UK 2026 DATES
Tue May 19 — Dublin, Ireland — 3Arena
Thu May 21 — Glasgow, UK — OVO Hydro
Sat May 23 — Manchester, UK — Co-op Live
Tue May 26 — Birmingham, UK — Utilita Arena
Fri May 29 — London, UK — The O2 Arena
Tue Jun 02 — Lisbon, Portugal — MEO Arena
Wed Jun 03 — Sun Jun 07 — Barcelona, Spain — Primavera Sound*
Sat Jun 06 — Lyon, FR — LDLC Arena
Tue Jun 09 — Paris, France — Accor Arena
Fri Jun 12 — Amsterdam, Netherlands — Ziggo Dome
Mon Jun 15 — Hamburg, Germany — Barclays Arena
Wed Jun 17 — Berlin, Germany — Uber Arena
Fri Jun 19 — Krakow, Poland — Tauron Arena
DOJA CAT – TOUR MA VIE WORLD TOUR – NORTH AMERICA 2026 DATES
Thu Oct 01 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
Sat Oct 03 — Chicago, IL — United Center
Sun Oct 04 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
Tue Oct 06 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center
Thu Oct 08 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
Sat Oct 10 — Salt Lake City, UT — Maverik Center
Tue Oct 13 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
Thu Oct 15 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Oct 17 — Portland, OR — Moda Center
Mon Oct 19 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center
Tue Oct 20 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
Thu Oct 22 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum
Tue Oct 27 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena
Thu Oct 29 — Phoenix, AZ — PHX Arena
Sat Oct 31 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
Tue Nov 03 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
Wed Nov 04 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
Fri Nov 06 — San Antonio, TX — Frost Bank Center
Sat Nov 07 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
Wed Nov 11 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center
Fri Nov 13 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena
Sat Nov 14 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center
Tue Nov 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
Wed Nov 18 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
Fri Nov 20 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
Sat Nov 21 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
Mon Nov 23 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
Wed Nov 25 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Fri Nov 27 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
Sun Nov 29 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena
Tue Dec 01 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
DOJA CAT – TOUR MA VIE WORLD TOUR – AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND + ASIA 2025 DATES – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED
Tue Nov 18 — Auckland, NZ — Spark Arena
Sat Nov 22 — Perth, AU — RAC Arena
Tue Nov 25 — Melbourne, AU — Rod Laver Arena
Sat Nov 29 — Brisbane, AU — Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Mon Dec 01 — Sydney, AU — Qudos Bank Arena
Tue Dec 02 — Sydney, Australia — Qudos Bank Arena
Sun Dec 07 — Manila, Philippines — SM Mall of Asia Arena
Wed Dec 10 — Singapore, Singapore — Singapore Indoor Stadium
Sat Dec 13 — Seoul, South Korea — Kintex Hall 10
Mon Dec 15 — Tokyo, Japan — K-Arena Yokohama
Thu Dec 18 — Bangkok, Thailand — Impact Exhibition Hall 5-6
Sun Dec 21 — Kaohsiung City — Kaohsiung Arena
*Festival Date