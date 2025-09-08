Eagles Extend Sphere Residency Again With Four 2026 Dates

The Eagles residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas

The Eagles aren’t done in the Sin City just yet. The group just extended their blockbuster Las Vegas residency at Sphere into 2026, adding four shows in January due to high demand.

The newly announced concerts are set for Friday, January 23; Saturday, January 24; Friday, January 30; and Saturday, January 31, 2026, bringing the total number of residency dates to 48 since the run began in September 2024.

General on-sale for the new shows opens Friday, September 19 at 10 a.m. PT via eagles.com. Artist presale registration is available now through Seated, with presales beginning Wednesday, September 17. Additional presales from Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and Sphere are scheduled for Thursday, September 18.

Tickets start at $175 all-in, inclusive of taxes and fees. Limited VIP Ticket Packages will be offered, featuring premium seating, exclusive merchandise, parking and more.

Fans can also score resale tickets via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a full-year membership offer).

Hotel and experience packages are also available through Vibee, which includes a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the only resort directly connected to Sphere. Vibee packages offer priority entry, commemorative keepsakes, and access to the “Eagles Third Encore Experience” inside The Venetian’s Summit Showroom, featuring memorabilia, a replica of the Troubadour stage, and an immersive “Hotel California” exhibit.

The residency has been praised for making full use of Sphere’s next-generation technology, including the world’s highest resolution LED display and its state-of-the-art audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound.

Formed in 1971, the Eagles remain one of the most successful bands of all time, blending rock, country, and pop across a career that includes six No. 1 albums, five No. 1 singles, and more than 150 million records sold worldwide. Their Greatest Hits 1971-1977 remains the best-selling album in U.S. history, while Hotel California stands as the third best-selling.

Upcoming residency dates in 2025 include: