Earl Sweatshirt Confirms 2025 North American Tour Dates

Earl Sweatshirt will tour North America this fall and winter in support of his new album Live Laugh Love. The run is part of the larger “3LWorldTour,” which will include more than 50 shows across North America, Europe, and the UK through February 2026.

The North American leg is set to begin on October 31 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, where Earl will perform with Denzel Curry and Freddie Gibbs. From there, he will play cities including Las Vegas, San Diego, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York, Toronto, and Chicago before wrapping up his North American run on December 16 in Seattle at The Showbox SoDo.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 5, at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. An artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, September 3rd, at 10 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale will also take place on the same day and time for select shows, using the code “RYHTHM.”

Following the North American, Earl will head overseas on January 20. The European and UK shows will continue into next year, with his final show set for February 20 in Lisbon at Lisboa ao Vivo.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Earl Sweatshirt’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

10/31 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks *

11/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Rockwell ^

11/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield ^

11/08 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ^

11/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades ^

11/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues ^

11/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre ^

11/14 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA ^

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw

11/19 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown ^

11/20 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues ^

11/21 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater ^

11/23 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues ^

11/25 – Miami FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell ^

11/26 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live ^

11/28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven ^

11/29 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring ^

12/02 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 ^#

12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

12/04 – New Haven, CT @ Toads Place ^%

12/06 – Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre ^&

12/08 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall ^

12/10 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre ^

12/11 – Chicago, IL @ Ramova Theatre ^

12/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater ^

12/15 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ^

12/16 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox SoDo ^

01/20 – Helsinki, FI @ Ääniwalli !

01/22 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller !

01/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan !

01/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio !

01/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefahrlich !

01/27 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol !

01/29 – Prague, CZ @ ROXY !

01/31 – Vienna, AT @ Flex !

02/02 – Rome, IT @ Hacienda !

02/03 – Milan, IT @ Farbique !

02/04 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk !

02/06 – Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik $

02/07 – Frankfurt,DE @ Batschkapp $

02/08 – Cologne, DE @ Essigfabrik $

02/10 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg $

02/12 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma $

02/13 – London, UK @ Exhibition $

02/14 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall $

02/15 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy $

02/17 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo $

02/19 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo $

02/20 – Lisbon, PT @ Lisboa ao Vivo $

* = w/ Denzel Curry and Freddie Gibbs

^ = w/ Liv.e, ZelooperZ, and Cletus Strap

# = w/ Pig the Gemini

% = w/ Akai Solo

& = w/ Mike Shabb

! = w/ Sideshow

$ = w/ Jadasea