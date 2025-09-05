Ed Sheeran Announces December 2025 U.K., European Tour Dates

Ed Sheeran has added a short run of U.K. and European arena concerts to his world tour at the end of 2025. The new shows will take place in December and arrive just as the singer releases his eighth studio album Play.

The tour begins at Zenith in Paris on December 1 before heading to Munich, on December 3. From there, the “Shape of You” singer will perform one night in Manchester at Co-Op Live on December 7, following by his final show on December 9 in Dublin at 3Arena.

Sheeran announced the shows on social media, sharing, “Coming to play some shows in europe. these shows will be more intimate than a stadium show, obvz, but still will be incredible. i love playing these venues so much.”

The concerts will serve as a lead-up to his 2026 Loop stadium tour in Australia and New Zealand, which begins in Auckland on January 16.

Notably, Sheeran is also gearing up for back–to-back shows in Germany on September 5 and 6 at Merkur Spiel-Arena before performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 20.

Tickets go on sale through an artist presale on September 9 at 10 a.m. BST, with general sales starting September 11 at 10 a.m. BST. Fans can register for presale access through Sheeran’s official website.

A list of new tour dates can be found below:

Dec. 1: Paris, France @ Zenith

Dec. 3: Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

Dec. 5: Coventry, England @ Coventry Building Society Arena

Dec. 7: Manchester, England @ Co-Op Live

Dec. 9: Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena