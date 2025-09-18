Ed Sheeran Unveils North American Leg of Loop Tour for 2026

Ed Sheeran has unveiled the North American leg of his LOOP Tour, with newly added stadium dates scheduled for summer and fall of 2026. The trek will launch June 13 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and visit major markets across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, Toronto’s Rogers Centre, and East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium, before wrapping November 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Sheeran first teased the North American run last weekend during a pop-up show in New York with TikTok.
The LOOP Tour follows its January kickoff in New Zealand and Australia and promises an all-new stage design alongside songs from Sheeran’s latest album, Play, mixed with fan favorites and classics. His previous Mathematics Tour broke attendance records worldwide before concluding earlier this year.
Play was released just last week, marking a new artistic era for Sheeran. The album, praised by Billboard as “a brand new era” and by USA Today for its balance of drive and tenderness, reflects global influences, including Indian and Persian musical traditions woven with Irish folk roots. The result is a distinctive, borderless sound that underscores Sheeran’s evolution as one of pop music’s most beloved performers.
Fans can register now at EdSheeran.com for early access to tickets, with presale registration powered by Seated. Registered fans will receive a unique one-time code for the Artist Presale beginning Tuesday, September 23 at 9 a.m. local time. Registration is free but does not guarantee tickets. American Express is offering Card Members access to Amex Presale Tickets™ starting September 23 at 12 p.m. local time, ahead of the general public on-sale.
Since breaking through with “The A Team” in 2011, Sheeran has become one of the world’s best-selling artists, with multiple Grammy Awards, billions of streams, and record-setting stadium tours. His Mathematics Tour drew millions worldwide, cementing his reputation as one of the most in-demand live acts on the planet.
Ed Sheeran LOOP Tour North America 2026 Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|June 13, 2026
|State Farm Stadium — Glendale, AZ
|June 20, 2026
|Nissan Stadium — Nashville, TN
|June 25, 2026
|American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest) — Milwaukee, WI
|June 27, 2026
|Soldier Field — Chicago, IL
|July 4, 2026
|Empower Field at Mile High — Denver, CO
|July 18, 2026
|Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV
|July 21, 2026
|PETCO Park — San Diego, CA
|July 25, 2026
|Levi’s® Stadium — Santa Clara, CA
|August 1, 2026
|Lumen Field — Seattle, WA
|August 8, 2026
|SoFi Stadium — Los Angeles, CA
|August 15, 2026
|U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis, MN
|August 21, 2026
|Rogers Centre — Toronto, ON
|August 22, 2026
|Rogers Centre — Toronto, ON
|August 29, 2026
|Ford Field — Detroit, MI
|September 4, 2026
|MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, NJ
|September 5, 2026
|MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, NJ
|September 19, 2026
|Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, PA
|September 25, 2026
|Gillette Stadium — Foxborough, MA
|September 26, 2026
|Gillette Stadium — Foxborough, MA
|October 3, 2026
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, GA
|October 10, 2026
|Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN
|October 17, 2026
|Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, NC
|October 24, 2026
|AT&T Stadium — Arlington, TX
|October 29, 2026
|Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino — Hollywood, FL
|October 30, 2026
|Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino — Hollywood, FL
|November 7, 2026
|Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, FL
