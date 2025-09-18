Ed Sheeran Unveils North American Leg of Loop Tour for 2026

Ed Sheeran unveiled the North American leg of his Loop tour early Thursday, with stadium shows in the summer and fall of 2026.

Ed Sheeran has unveiled the North American leg of his LOOP Tour, with newly added stadium dates scheduled for summer and fall of 2026. The trek will launch June 13 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona and visit major markets across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, Toronto’s Rogers Centre, and East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium, before wrapping November 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Sheeran first teased the North American run last weekend during a pop-up show in New York with TikTok.

The LOOP Tour follows its January kickoff in New Zealand and Australia and promises an all-new stage design alongside songs from Sheeran’s latest album, Play, mixed with fan favorites and classics. His previous Mathematics Tour broke attendance records worldwide before concluding earlier this year.

Play was released just last week, marking a new artistic era for Sheeran. The album, praised by Billboard as “a brand new era” and by USA Today for its balance of drive and tenderness, reflects global influences, including Indian and Persian musical traditions woven with Irish folk roots. The result is a distinctive, borderless sound that underscores Sheeran’s evolution as one of pop music’s most beloved performers.

Fans can register now at EdSheeran.com for early access to tickets, with presale registration powered by Seated. Registered fans will receive a unique one-time code for the Artist Presale beginning Tuesday, September 23 at 9 a.m. local time. Registration is free but does not guarantee tickets. American Express is offering Card Members access to Amex Presale Tickets™ starting September 23 at 12 p.m. local time, ahead of the general public on-sale. More details on presales are available via Ed’s official site. Tickets are also available through resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees. Visit Ed Sheeran Tickets for details.

Since breaking through with “The A Team” in 2011, Sheeran has become one of the world’s best-selling artists, with multiple Grammy Awards, billions of streams, and record-setting stadium tours. His Mathematics Tour drew millions worldwide, cementing his reputation as one of the most in-demand live acts on the planet.

Ed Sheeran LOOP Tour North America 2026 Dates

Date Venue and City June 13, 2026 State Farm Stadium — Glendale, AZ June 20, 2026 Nissan Stadium — Nashville, TN June 25, 2026 American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest) — Milwaukee, WI June 27, 2026 Soldier Field — Chicago, IL July 4, 2026 Empower Field at Mile High — Denver, CO July 18, 2026 Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, NV July 21, 2026 PETCO Park — San Diego, CA July 25, 2026 Levi’s® Stadium — Santa Clara, CA August 1, 2026 Lumen Field — Seattle, WA August 8, 2026 SoFi Stadium — Los Angeles, CA August 15, 2026 U.S. Bank Stadium — Minneapolis, MN August 21, 2026 Rogers Centre — Toronto, ON August 22, 2026 Rogers Centre — Toronto, ON August 29, 2026 Ford Field — Detroit, MI September 4, 2026 MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, NJ September 5, 2026 MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, NJ September 19, 2026 Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, PA September 25, 2026 Gillette Stadium — Foxborough, MA September 26, 2026 Gillette Stadium — Foxborough, MA October 3, 2026 Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta, GA October 10, 2026 Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN October 17, 2026 Bank of America Stadium — Charlotte, NC October 24, 2026 AT&T Stadium — Arlington, TX October 29, 2026 Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino — Hollywood, FL October 30, 2026 Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino — Hollywood, FL November 7, 2026 Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, FL

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.