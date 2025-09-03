Eventbrite Launches Britehouse Subsidiary to Deliver Immersive, IP-Driven Experiences

Eventbrite is moving beyond its traditional role as a ticketing and events marketplace with the launch of Britehouse, a new subsidiary dedicated to creating large-scale immersive experiences in partnership with global intellectual properties.

The company announced Tuesday that Britehouse will be led by CEO Zoe Tan, a veteran of NEON (Cityneon) who previously worked on major experiential attractions such as Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N., Harry Potter: Visions of Magic, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and The Hunger Games: The Exhibition.

“With Britehouse, we’re taking the next step and creating the kinds of experiences we know that audiences crave: immersive, and impossible to forget,” said Eventbrite co-founder and CEO Julia Hartz. “Zoe’s vision and relationships will allow us to bring these experiences to life in ways no one else can.”

Eventbrite says the new venture will tap into the multibillion-dollar “experience economy,” blending live entertainment, culture, fashion, music, and technology to deliver story-driven attractions. The subsidiary will leverage Eventbrite’s platform reach—more than 80 million paid tickets annually—and its extensive marketing and audience insights.

Tan described Britehouse as an opportunity to transform how audiences connect with their favorite stories and cultural icons. “The future of live events is about deeper connections and unforgettable moments,” she said.

The launch underscores a strategic evolution for Eventbrite, which has long been known as a self-service ticketing platform for creators and venues. By branching into immersive entertainment, the company is positioning itself to compete in a fast-growing space where demand for interactive, fandom-driven experiences continues to expand.

Britehouse is not expected to have a material financial impact on Eventbrite in the current fiscal year, but the move signals a longer-term bet on expanding from distribution and ticketing into content creation itself.