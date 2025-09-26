‘Exorcistic: the Rock Musical’ Extends Off-Broadway Run Through Halloween

Exorcistic: the Rock Musical will keep the scares — and laughs — going a little longer this fall. The horror-comedy, which opened September 8 at The Asylum NYC, has extended its run through October 31.

Billed as a blend of fright and rock-and-roll, the Off-Broadway show adds a unique twist with a surprise Broadway guest star appearing at every performance. Tony Award winner Darren Criss set the tone on opening night, and the lineup of upcoming cameos reads like a who’s who of stage and screen.

Special guests scheduled to appear include Lance Bass, Jaime Cepero, Nicci Claspell, Garrett Clayton, Brian Logan Dales, Deanna Giulietti, Frankie Grande, Lena Hall, Ali Kresch, Charlene Incarnate, Lindsay Heather Pearce, Steven Taylor, Sophia Urista, Kirsten Vangsness, Nina West, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Evan Rachel Wood — with producers teasing that “many more” are waiting in the wings.

The production leans into the Halloween season, combining supernatural spectacle with campy comedy. By extending through the end of October, Exorcistic will play right up to the holiday most fitting for its exorcism-meets-rock-concert energy.

Performances take place at The Asylum NYC in Manhattan, with tickets available now.