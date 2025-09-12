FIFA World Cup 2026 Ticket Draw Tops 1.5 Million Applications in First 24 Hours

Interest in the 2026 FIFA World Cup is already surging, with more than 1.5 million ticket applications submitted within the first 24 hours of the Visa Presale Draw opening, according to FIFA.

Fans from 210 countries have already entered, with the highest demand coming from residents of the United States, Mexico, and Canada — the tournament’s three host nations. Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, England, Spain, Portugal, and Germany round out the top 10 countries so far.

“The large number of entries submitted is a testament to the huge amount of excitement sparked across the globe by the FIFA World Cup 26 and the extent to which it’s set to become a watershed in football history,” said Heimo Schirgi, FIFA World Cup 26 Chief Operating Officer.

The Visa Presale Draw is the first phase of ticketing for the tournament, which will be the largest World Cup ever staged, with 104 matches across 16 host cities in North America. Applications remain open until 11 a.m. ET on September 19. Timing of entry does not affect chances in the random draw, and successful applicants will be notified beginning September 29.

Ticket prices for group-stage matches start at $60. Options will include single-match tickets, venue-specific packages, and team-specific tickets. Hospitality packages are also available at FIFA.com/hospitality. FIFA emphasized that fans should only purchase through its official site, as tickets from unauthorized sellers may not be valid.

Subsequent sales phases will launch in October.