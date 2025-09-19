Formula 1 Exhibition to Make Asia-Pacific Debut in Melbourne This Fall

The award-winning Formula 1 Exhibition will open in Melbourne on November 29, 2025, marking its long-awaited Asia-Pacific debut. The immersive showcase will run at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, following successful installments in Madrid, Vienna, Toronto, London, Buenos Aires, and Amsterdam.

Melbourne will become the eighth city to host the acclaimed exhibition, which explores the sport’s history, innovation, and cultural impact. Known globally for its major events and as the home of the Australian Grand Prix since 1996, the city has played a central role in Formula 1’s presence in the region.

The Melbourne edition will highlight Australia’s contributions to motorsport, celebrating world champions Jack Brabham and Alan Jones, race winners Mark Webber and Daniel Ricciardo, and current championship contender Oscar Piastri. Fans will also get the chance to test their skills on state-of-the-art simulators racing around the Albert Park circuit.

The exhibition will feature seven themed rooms, including:

Once Upon A Time In Formula 1 – a gallery of rare photos, films, and interviews with the sport’s most famous figures.

– a gallery of rare photos, films, and interviews with the sport’s most famous figures. Design Lab – an inside look at car development, with contributions from leading teams including Red Bull Racing, Mercedes, McLaren, and Williams.

Drivers and Duels – stories of legendary rivalries, with a Hall of Fame display of helmets and iconic race suits.

– stories of legendary rivalries, with a Hall of Fame display of helmets and iconic race suits. Revolution By Design – exploring the sport’s innovations, with insights from Ferrari, Lotus, Honda, and F1 Academy.

– exploring the sport’s innovations, with insights from Ferrari, Lotus, Honda, and F1 Academy. Survival – an emotional display of Romain Grosjean’s remains from his fiery 2020 Bahrain crash.

– an emotional display of Romain Grosjean’s remains from his fiery 2020 Bahrain crash. The Pit Wall – a cinematic experience revisiting iconic race moments.

– a cinematic experience revisiting iconic race moments. Australia’s Legacy – a new room dedicated to the country’s role in Formula 1, with details to be revealed soon.

“Every time Formula 1 comes to Melbourne we feel the passion for the sport throughout this amazing city, so it’s only fitting for it to be the destination for the first F1 Exhibition in Asia-Pacific,” said Emily Prazer, Formula 1’s Chief Commercial Officer. “The show celebrates the sport’s rich history and Australia’s outstanding contribution to Formula 1.”

Sony Music Australia, TEG Experiences, and Round Room Live are producing the Melbourne run as part of Sony’s MASTERWORKS LIVE! experiential events series.

The exhibition is expected to draw strong local and international interest, reflecting both the city’s deep ties to motorsport and the sport’s growing global fan base.

Fans can join the waitlist and find more information at f1exhibition.au.