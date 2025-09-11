Formula 1 Exhibition to Open in Germany This October

The traveling Formula 1® Exhibition will make its German debut this fall, with organizers confirming Oberhausen as the next stop on the international tour. The showcase opens to the public on October 22, 2025, at OBEX, following successful runs in Madrid, Vienna, Toronto, London, Buenos Aires, and most recently Amsterdam.

Set in the Ruhr region, a former industrial hub now known for its cultural landmarks, Oberhausen will host the immersive experience that blends rare photographs, films, interviews, and memorabilia with interactive installations. The exhibition aims to take visitors on a 90-minute journey through the history and innovation of Formula 1, from its early days in 1950 to modern-day triumphs and challenges.

Highlights include:

Once Upon A Time in Formula 1 : unpublished photos, films, and interviews with iconic figures.

: unpublished photos, films, and interviews with iconic figures. Design Lab : a behind-the-scenes look at how F1 cars are developed.

: a behind-the-scenes look at how F1 cars are developed. Drivers and Duels : celebrating legendary racers and defining rivalries.

: celebrating legendary racers and defining rivalries. Revolution by Design : focused on technical innovation and engineering breakthroughs.

: focused on technical innovation and engineering breakthroughs. Survival : featuring Romain Grosjean’s 2020 Bahrain crash, including remains of his Haas car.

: featuring Romain Grosjean’s 2020 Bahrain crash, including remains of his Haas car. Pit Wall: a multimedia finale revisiting the sport’s greatest moments.

A dedicated German gallery will spotlight the country’s deep ties to the sport, honoring tracks like Nürburgring and Hockenheimring, constructors including Mercedes AMG Petronas, and drivers such as Ralf Schumacher, Nico Hülkenberg, Nico Rosberg, Sebastian Vettel, and seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher. The section will also highlight the role of German women in Formula 1.

Emily Prazer, Formula 1’s Chief Commercial Officer, said Germany was a natural fit for the exhibition: “Germany as a country is integral to the sport’s story with iconic tracks such as the Nürburgring and great champions including Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, whose legacies we still feel today. We cannot wait for fans in Germany to delve deeper into F1 and learn more about the sport they love.”

The show is produced by Round Room Live, with Jonathan Linden, co-CEO, noting Germany’s long-standing racing tradition and global impact on the sport.

Tickets and waitlist registration are available at f1exhibition.de.